Informa Markets Engineering and Informa Markets Natural Products: Natural Products Expo West, MD&M West and Sustainable Manufacturing Expo/WestPack Partner Together to Support California Aid

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / In a powerful show of solidarity and commitment to the California community, three leading trade shows in Southern California- Natural Products Expo West, MD&M West, and Sustainable Manufacturing Expo/WestPack, are coming together to provide critical aid for those impacted by the devastating California wildfires.

California has long been a cornerstone of these industry events, which serve as hubs for the natural and organic food and supplements industries, as well as the engineering, packaging and sustainable manufacturing industries. In solidarity with the Southern California community, the organizers of these shows are stepping up to give back to the communities that have supported them for so many years.

MD&M West, which is co-located with the first-ever North American Sustainable Manufacturing Expo (Anaheim Convention Center, Feb. 4-5, 2025), will provide a $15k donation with Double Donation Matching benefitting the West Side Food Bank. Additional support during the events will feature QR codes displayed throughout the show, linking to a list of support items available for donation via Amazon to the West Side Food Bank and the LA Food Bank, along with options to contribute individual financial aid donations. The team has also organized an on-site blood drive at the event hosted by American Red Cross, sponsored by Sterilized Packaging Manufacturer's Council, with appointments available here.

"The California community has been central to the success of our shows, and we felt that it was essential during this time to support our West Coast colleagues and partners," says Melissa Magestro, Vice President at Informa Markets Engineering. "Social sustainability and patient care are at the core of the industries we serve through MD&M, Sustainable Manufacturing Expo and WestPack, and it is our honor to be a small part of contributing to the rebuilding of a city and community that means so much to us."

Natural Products Expo West, the tentpole annual event for natural, organic and conscious consumer-packaged goods (Anaheim Convention Center, Mar. 4-7, 2025), will also be providing a $35k donation to Second Harvest Food Bank. In addition, leftover materials, both furniture from booths and packaged foods will be donated to local non-profits including Habitat for Humanity and Second Harvest Food Bank, with specialized relief efforts in place for food insecurity, servicing Los Angeles & Ventura counties.

"Our mission is more health for more people. While our friends and colleagues in the Southern California community are recovering from these devastating wildfires, we want to make sure they continue to have access to nutritious food," adds Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets Health & Nutrition. "We are proud to support Second Harvest Food Bank in their critical mission to keep families well-fed and cared for. California has always been a cornerstone of the healthy and organic foods industry, and this donation is a small way for us to give back to the people who mean so much to our industry."

Collective efforts from these shows will dedicate over $50k in donations with additional services to support neighboring California communities with essential resources.

For more information on how to contribute, visit the MD&M West community website and the Natural Products Expo West website.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is the go-to media and events business for the natural and organic products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain, including manufacturers, retailers, distributors, service providers, ingredient suppliers, media, and investors. Its mission is to cultivate a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. New Hope Network is a part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc. For more information, visit www.newhope.com.

