Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Interim Report Q3 2024/25

THIRD QUARTER (1 OCTOBER - 31 DECEMBER 2024)

Net revenue increased by 20% to MSEK 2,462 (2,054).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 21% to MSEK 428 (353), where the EBITA margin was 17.4% (17.2).

Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 18% to MSEK 335 (284).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 484 (367).

Profit after taxes increased by 19% to MSEK 267 (225).



NINE MONTHS (1 APRIL - 31 DECEMBER 2024)

Net revenue increased by 15% to MSEK 6,887 (5,970).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 15% to MSEK 1,200 (1,042), where the EBITA margin was 17.4% (17.5).

Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 14% to MSEK 930 (818).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 980 (949).

Profit after taxes increased by 12% to MSEK 713 (637).

Return on equity for the latest 12-month period amounted to 28% (28) and the equity ratio was 35% (38).

Earnings per share for the latest 12-month period increased to SEK 4.61 (4.25 for the financial year 2023/24).

During the financial year, acquisitions were completed with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 455. In addition, agreements were signed for the acquisition of Van Leeuwen Test Group and Track Analysis Systems Ltd, both with takeover expected in early 2025, which will add further annual revenue of approximately MSEK 245.



CEO COMMENT

"Positive contributions from acquisitions and improved organic growth"

Lagercrantz's third quarter (October - December) 2024 was strong with continued positive contributions from acquisitions and slightly improved organic growth. The market situation remained stable, but with some variations among the businesses. Sales increased by 20% in the quarter, where the majority came from acquisitions. The organic sales growth amounted to plus 3% in the third quarter. All in all, profit after net financial items (EBT) increased by 18% to MSEK 335 (284) and the operating margin (EBITA) was 17.4%. In addition, cash flow was strong at MSEK 484 (367) in the third quarter. We still see an attractive acquisition market. During the third quarter, the acquisition of Mastsystem was completed, which adds MSEK 175 in annual business volume with good profitability, and we signed agreements for two further acquisitions, which will add MSEK 245 in annual business volume.

For more CEO comment, please see Interim Report.



Stockholm 31 January 2025

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)





Presentation/webcast

A presentation of the report will be held 31 January, at 10:00 CET with CEO Jörgen Wigh and CFO Peter Thysell. The webcast will be recorded.

To participate via webcast, please use the following link. Via the webcast you can ask written questions. https://lagercrantz-group.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2024-2025/register

To participate via teleconference, please register on the following link. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5002410



LAGERCRANTZ GROUP IN BRIEF

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 80 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. High value-creation is common to all the companies, including a high degree of customisation, support, service and other services. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in China, India and in the USA. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and annual revenues of more than MSEK 9,000. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. www.lagercrantz.com