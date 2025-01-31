Addnode Group AB: Year-End Report 1 January - 31 December 2024

Transformative year with improved earnings

» In 2024, all three divisions delivered their best earnings to date. Addnode Group continued to invest in product development, launched new digital solutions, attracted new customers and carried out acquisitions. We are ready to continue executing on our value-creating strategy.«

Johan Andersson

President and CEO

Fourth quarter October 1-December 31, 2024

In the quarter, the reported net sales was effected by the new Autodesk transaction model by SEK -464 m as well as as the reclassification of third party sales by SEK -396 m.

Net sales decreased by 29 percent to SEK 1,484 m (2,078). Under the previous Autodesk reseller model, and before reclassifications of third-party agreements, net sales would have amounted to an estimated SEK 2,344 m and the Group's currency-adjusted organic growth would have been approximately 11 percent.

Reported organic net sales growth amounted to -30 percent, and reported currency-adjusted organic growth was -30 percent.

Gross profit increased by 11 percent to SEK 1,123 m (1,010), and the gross margin was 75.7 percent (48.6).

EBITA increased by 27 percent to SEK 248 m (196), and the EBITA margin was 16.7 percent (9.4).

Operating profit increased by 32 percent to SEK 178 m (135), and the operating margin was 12.0 percent (6.5).

Net profit for the period increased by 24 percent to SEK 131 m (106).

Earnings per share increased by 23 percent to SEK 0.98 (0.80).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 275 m (228).

Acquisition of CTC Software Inc. in the USA.

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.15 (1.00) per share.

Events after the end of the reporting period

Acquisition of Congere AB in Sweden.

Additional information at Addnode Groups website

A financial pro forma will now be published on Addnode Group's website https://www.addnodegroup.com/report/q4-2024/.

The pro forma has been prepared based on the assumption that Autodesk's new transaction model and the reclassification of third-party agreements, which were implemented in Q4 2024, had been in effect as of January 1, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Kristina Elfström Mackintosh, CFO, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 70 633 89 90

E-mail: kristina.mackintosh@addnodegroup.com

About Addnode Group

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 19 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

This information is information that Addnode Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-31 07:30 CET.