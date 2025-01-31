RONN Inc. Confirms Attendance at the 2025 Geneva Supercar Show, Eyeing AI and Hydrogen Investment Opportunities

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) today announced it will attend the Geneva Supercar Show, held June 12-15, 2025, at Domaine du Grand Malagny (48 Route de Malagny, 1294 Genthod, Switzerland). This influential gathering-featuring premium automakers, cutting-edge technology innovators, and major investment groups-represents a pivotal opportunity for RONN to elevate its visibility, expand its investor base, and forge new strategic partnerships. Our good friend Manoj Bairstow and director of this event provided VIP treatment and access last year to make it a great success for us.

"From networking with top-tier AI developers to engaging with pioneers in hydrogen innovation, this event stands as a crossroads for leading minds shaping the next generation of automotive excellence," stated a company spokesperson. "Our presence will spotlight the role hydrogen technologies and emerging AI solutions can play in redefining transportation-and how these advancements could drive value for our shareholders."

Innovation Meets Luxury

Supercar & Hypercar Showcase: Curated selection of world-class machines, spotlighting the latest achievements in performance, materials science, and automotive design.

Technology Test Bed: Luxury supercars-often referred to as "halo vehicles" by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)-have historically paved the way for advancements later adopted industry-wide.

Emphasis on Sustainability: Ongoing trends toward electric and hybrid powertrains underline the growing influence of eco-conscious engineering, a focus that aligns with RONN's commitment to clean energy and hydrogen.

AI Integration: This year's show highlights how artificial intelligence can transform everything from vehicle systems to advanced manufacturing, opening doors for greater efficiency and new lines of revenue.

Why It Matters for Investors

Global Exposure: The Geneva Supercar Show attracts a diverse network of high-net-worth individuals, venture capitalists, and technology leaders, providing an ideal stage for RONN to present its vision and growth strategy.

Strategic Partnerships: With AI and hydrogen at the forefront of automotive innovation, new collaborations forged at the show may bolster RONN's plans to scale and commercialize its technologies.

Expanded Visibility: Interacting with automotive aficionados, media outlets, and fellow innovators amplifies RONN's brand presence, potentially attracting increased investor interest and opening further avenues of funding.

Event Details

Dates:

June 12 & 13: Exclusive VIP access, 10 AM - 8 PM

June 14 & 15: Open to the public, 10 AM - 8 PM

Location: Domaine du Grand Malagny, Geneva's largest agricultural estate-an elegant environment for showcasing state-of-the-art vehicles and technologies.

Highlights: Expect live art installations, displays of luxury timepieces and yachts, and a highly anticipated vehicle launch that may redefine automotive excellence.

For additional information, visit the official website at genevasupercarshow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to our ability to secure partnerships, integrate AI and hydrogen technology effectively, and attract sufficient investment capital. RONN Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

About RONN Inc. (OTC: RONN)

RONN Inc. is a forward-thinking energy and automotive innovator, focusing on hydrogen-powered solutions and advanced AI applications. The Company seeks to redefine sustainable mobility and drive shareholder value through strategic collaborations, new technologies, and a commitment to environmental responsibility.

