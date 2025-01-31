EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: PAULO FONSECA APPOINTED COACH OF OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

Lyon, January 31, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais are delighted to announce the appointment of Paulo Fonseca as head coach of the men's professional team until 30 June 2027.

The decision to appoint Paulo Fonseca was taken unanimously by John Textor and the entire sporting management team, as part of a drive to restore Olympique Lyonnais' ambition on both the domestic and European stage.

An experienced 51-year-old coach, Paulo Fonseca has built a solid reputation in Europe thanks to his numerous successes and demanding tactical approach. After winning the Portuguese Supercup with FC Porto in 2013 and the Portuguese Cup with Braga in 2016, the Portuguese coach enjoyed a successful period at Chakhtar Donetsk, where he won three league and cup double titles (2017, 2018, 2019) and the Ukrainian Supercup in 2017.

Paulo Fonseca then took charge of AS Roma between 2019 and 2021 before joining LOSC in June 2022. During his two seasons at Lille, he distinguished himself with an attacking and spectacular style of play, unanimously hailed as one of the most attractive in Ligue 1. More recently, he was at AC Milan, where he continued his development at the highest European level.

Paulo Fonseca will be supported by an experienced coaching staff comprising Paulo Ferreira (assistant coach), Antonio Ferreira (goalkeeping coach), Paulo Mourao (physical trainer) and Nelson Duarte (video analyst), as well as Jorge Maciel and Damien Della Santa, who have already been involved this season.

Paulo Fonseca and his staff will be tasked with starting a new cycle and leading the club to the highest level during this second half of the season and achieving the main objective of taking part in the Champions League as early as next season.

Paulo Fonseca becomes the 34th coach in the history of Olympique Lyonnais and will take charge of his first match this Sunday in Marseille, on the occasion of the 20th round of Ligue 1 Mcdonald's.





