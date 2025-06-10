EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF RAYAN CHERKI TO MANCHESTER CITY - THANK YOU AND GOOD LUCK RAYAN!

Lyon, June 10, 2025

Fifteen years after joining the Academy, Rayan Cherki has left Olympique Lyonnais to sign for English club Manchester City. The deal is worth €42.5m, including €6m in bonuses, to which may be added a 15% bonus on any future capital gains.

Rayan Cherki arrived at OL at the age of 7, and made his mark on the club's history with his precociousness and talent, rising through the ranks all the way to the professional team. From his entry into the Academy in 2010 to his last match against Angers at Groupama Stadium on May 17, Rayan has always been a player apart, capable of igniting the match with a gesture, a dribble or an inspiration.

Gifted with above-average technique, the Lyon forward will have made 185 appearances for the club since making his debut on October 19, 2019 against Dijon, aged just 16. Six seasons later, he left the club with 29 goals and 45 assists. His last season, his most accomplished, saw him reach a milestone: 8 goals, 11 assists, a place in the Ligue 1 UNFP team of the season, the titles of best passer, best dribbler in the championship, and best young player in the Europa League.

It was also with OL that he opened the doors to the French national team and the Olympic Games. Silver medallist at Paris 2024, Rayan was called up for the first time by Didier Deschamps for the last 2 Nations League matches. Scorer and decisive passer in the 1st match against Spain, Rayan Cherki was in the starting team a few days later for the victory over Germany.

At almost 22 years old, Rayan Cherki is ending a 15-year adventure with his beloved club to discover a new championship and one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank him warmly for his unwavering commitment, his unfailing attachment to the jersey and the emotions he has shared over the years, and wish him the very best in his career.

