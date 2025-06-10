Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
10.06.25 | 08:04
1,745 Euro
+3,87 % +0,065
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7351,93520:45
Actusnews Wire
10.06.2025 20:23 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF RAYAN CHERKI TO MANCHESTER CITY - THANK YOU AND GOOD LUCK RAYAN!

Lyon, June 10, 2025

Fifteen years after joining the Academy, Rayan Cherki has left Olympique Lyonnais to sign for English club Manchester City. The deal is worth €42.5m, including €6m in bonuses, to which may be added a 15% bonus on any future capital gains.

Rayan Cherki arrived at OL at the age of 7, and made his mark on the club's history with his precociousness and talent, rising through the ranks all the way to the professional team. From his entry into the Academy in 2010 to his last match against Angers at Groupama Stadium on May 17, Rayan has always been a player apart, capable of igniting the match with a gesture, a dribble or an inspiration.

Gifted with above-average technique, the Lyon forward will have made 185 appearances for the club since making his debut on October 19, 2019 against Dijon, aged just 16. Six seasons later, he left the club with 29 goals and 45 assists. His last season, his most accomplished, saw him reach a milestone: 8 goals, 11 assists, a place in the Ligue 1 UNFP team of the season, the titles of best passer, best dribbler in the championship, and best young player in the Europa League.

It was also with OL that he opened the doors to the French national team and the Olympic Games. Silver medallist at Paris 2024, Rayan was called up for the first time by Didier Deschamps for the last 2 Nations League matches. Scorer and decisive passer in the 1st match against Spain, Rayan Cherki was in the starting team a few days later for the victory over Germany.

At almost 22 years old, Rayan Cherki is ending a 15-year adventure with his beloved club to discover a new championship and one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank him warmly for his unwavering commitment, his unfailing attachment to the jersey and the emotions he has shared over the years, and wish him the very best in his career.

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWtxaMWXZWabmpqbZpVqmmSZamtmlmeWbmrHl2ZvaZjHaGlhnWZib5udZnJjlmtv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92169-efg-cp-20250610-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.