Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, announces that Turkish bus manufacturer Otokar has chosen Forsee ZEN LFP battery system to equip their e-TERRITO, available in 12m and 13m versions.

Otokar accelerates its transition to zero-emission mobility

Otokar is the leading bus manufacturer in Turkey, offering a range of vehicles from 6 to 21 meters for urban, school, intercity, and tourist transport. Otokar manufactures its vehicles in Turkey and sells them in more than 75 countries, meeting the needs of passenger transport operators worldwide.

To meet the requirement for decarbonization, Otokar has developed a complete range of zero-emission vehicles, including the e-TERRITO, an electric intercity coach accommodating 57 passengers in the 12m and 63 passengers in 13m version. An improved version of e-TERRITO featuring a capacity of 450 kWh was launched in 2024.

Otokar has chosen FORSEE ZEN LFP 36, a high-energy battery system, that delivers a 400-km range and charges in less than 4 hours.

FORSEE ZEN LFP, a modular solution to electrify heavy vehicles with an excellent cycle life

ZEN LFP is a cost-efficient, high-energy lithium-ion LFP modular product line designed for the commercial vehicles market (bus, truck, off-highway). ZEN LFP batteries are available in two formats 36 kWh and 55 kWh offering a wide range of voltage and energy combinations to perfectly match power and energy requirements. The two different formats combined with an excellent energy density of 240 Wh/L, and the ability to stack up to 2 modules allow a multitude of integration possibilities to optimize all available space in the vehicle.

Forsee Power's safe and robust design complies with ISO 26262 ASIL-C and is compatible with numerous stringent industry standards (including R100-3, R10.6, AIS-038 rev.2, SAE J2464 and SAE J2929), ensuring the reliability and durability of the battery system. It is also compatible with the C-box LFP industry standard format for easy replacement, while being more compact and able to provide up to 20% more power.

This new product line offers an exceptional lifespan of up to 6,000 cycles and cost optimization related to the LFP chemistry, hence providing a very low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to operators.

The Forsee Power battery systems for Otokar will be manufactured in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou in France.

About Otokar

Otokar is a manufacturer in the design and production of vehicles for city, intercity and tourism transport, on all types of road, and has been operating for more than 60 years. Present in over 45 countries, notably in Europe, Otokar has a network of specialized distributors and approved service points for its transport operator and local authority clients. More than 40,000 buses and coaches in service across the world.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 4,200 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

