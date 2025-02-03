Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group acquires Railit in Sweden

Addnode Group announces today that it has acquired Railit Tracker AB (Railit), a SaaS company that strengthens the group's position in travel and public transport. Railit is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has net sales of SEK 14 m.

Railit has extensive experience in the railway industry and offers innovative SaaS solutions that facilitate planning work and make train operations more efficient. Customers include Arlanda Express, Nordiska Tåg, Snälltåget, the Swedish Transport Administration and VR.

"Within Addnode Group, we have a broad offering linked to travel and public transport, so it is therefore very exciting to now be able to complement it with Railit's products. I look forward to continuing to grow and develop our offering in this area together with Railit," says Andreas Wikholm, Division President Process Management, Addnode Group.

Railit will be consolidated from February 2025 as part of Addnode Group's division Process Management.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Wikholm, Division President Process Management, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 703 94 42 07

E-mail: andreas.wikholm@addnodegroup.com

Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213

E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

About Addnode Group

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 19 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.