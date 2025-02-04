EQT completes sale of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services pursuant to Rule 144

The sale resulted in gross proceeds of c. USD177 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the "Sale") of c. 3.7 million shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company") for gross proceeds of c. USD177 million. The Sale was made on January 30, 2025, pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the broker for the Sale.

