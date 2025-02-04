Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie sich im heutigen Goldmarkt abhebt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
03.02.25
20:38 Uhr
31,860 Euro
+0,120
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,74031,86003.02.
31,64031,76003.02.
PR Newswire
04.02.2025 00:42 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT completes sale of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services pursuant to Rule 144

Finanznachrichten News
  • The sale resulted in gross proceeds of c. USD177 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the "Sale") of c. 3.7 million shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company") for gross proceeds of c. USD177 million. The Sale was made on January 30, 2025, pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the broker for the Sale.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-sale-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services-pursuant-to-rule-144,c4099952

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4099952/3242639.pdf

EQT - Kodiak Rule 144 Sale - Press Release (3 Feb 2025)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-sale-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services-pursuant-to-rule-144-302366861.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.