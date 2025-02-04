TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its consolidated financial results for the third quarter (first 9 months), ended December 31, 2024, of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (fiscal 2025).
The full document on Mitsubishi Electric's financial results can be viewed at the following link:
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news
Consolidated Financial Results
Billions of yen
Q3 FY24
Q3 FY25
YoY
Revenue
1,243.9
1,356.7
+112.8
109%
Operating profit
86.4
126.8
+40.3
147%
%
7.0%
9.4%
+2.4pt
-
Profit before income taxes
89.2
167.8
+78.6
188%
Net profit attributable to
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders
65.8
129.4
+63.5
197%
Key Points
1. Q3(*1) FY25(*2): Revenue ¥1,356.7 bn (+¥112.8 bn YoY), Operating Profit ¥126.8 bn (+¥40.3 bn YoY)
- Both revenue and operating profit achieved a new record high for Q3 due primarily to the impact of the weaker yen, increases in the Infrastructure and Life segments, and the partial share-transfer of MD LOGIS CORPORATION shares(*3).
- Continuous efforts are being made to improve profitability in the Infrastructure segment, including improvements in contract terms for orders.
2. FY25 forecast: Revenue ¥5,400.0 bn (+¥10.0 bn compared to the previous announcement), Operating Profit ¥400.0 bn (unchanged from the previous announcement)
- Due mainly to foreign exchange rates reconsidered in line with the weaker yen, revenue is expected to exceed the previous announcement.
- Mitsubishi Electric Group will steadily implement ongoing initiatives to improve profitability and efficiency in each business.
3. Q1-Q3 FY25: Free cash flow improved by ¥174.2 bn YoY
(*1)
Q3: Third quarter of the fiscal year (October-December)
(*2)
FY25: April 1, 2024-March 31, 2025
(*3)
As a result of the transaction, the company has recorded approximately ¥24.0 bn as operating profit, ¥5.0 bn as market valuation of investments accounted for using the equity method, and ¥29.0 bn as profit before income taxes.
Note:
The results forecast above is based on assumptions deemed reasonable by Mitsubishi Electric at the present time, and actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Please refer to the cautionary statement in the full document.
