eEducation Albert AB: Albert launches in the Czech Republic - the next step in its international expansion

eEducation Albert ("Albert"), a leading Nordic EdTech company, is now launching Albert Junior in the Czech Republic. This launch marks another strategic step toward profitable growth and expanded global presence. Following its launch in Romania, Albert sees similar opportunities to establish itself in the Czech market, where interest in digital education is growing rapidly.

The launch in the Czech Republic continues Albert's expansion journey, with a strong focus on optimising customer acquisition costs (CAC) and maximizing lifetime value (LTV) per customer. Thanks to its scalable business model, Albert offers a wide range of educational content for children aged 3-9, including mathematics, English, and programming.

"Expanding into the Czech Republic is a natural next step for us after the launch in Romania. We see significant market interest in our products, and with our proven business model, we can continue our growth journey while keeping costs low. Our vision is to make high-quality education accessible to more children worldwide, and the Czech Republic is an important part of that journey," says Jonas Mårtensson, CEO of the Albert Group.

Lucie Pruchova, Team Lead for Albert Junior and a native of the Czech Republic, has played a key role in the launch by contributing valuable market insights and ensuring the product is well-adapted to local needs.

"It is incredibly exciting to see Albert Junior enter the Czech market. We have put great effort into understanding the needs of Czech families, and we know that parents are looking for modern digital tools that both engage and educate their children. We are confident that Albert will become a valued part of many families' daily lives," says Lucie Pruchova, Team Lead for Albert Junior and the Czech launch.

After seeing positive results from previous launches, Albert is well-positioned for continued growth in the Czech Republic. The launch offer will include a comprehensive selection of educational subjects designed to inspire and engage young children.

The Czech website is ahojalbert.cz, and the app is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

For additional information, please contact:

Jonas Mårtensson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 729 70 70 84

Email: jonas@hejalbert.se