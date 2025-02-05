StillFront AB: Stillfront's Full-Year Report 2024 and historical financial results for the three new Business Areas

Stillfront presents its full year results for 2024. Alongside its financial results, Stillfront also present historical financial results for the new external reporting format for the three new Business Areas Europe, North America and MENA&APAC, which were implemented on 1 January 2025. Stillfront will present its first interim report in accordance with the new Business Areas structure on 6 May 2025 for the period January - March 2025.

Financial highlights Q4 2024

Net revenue of 1,660 (1,742) MSEK, declined 5 percent

Organic net revenue declined 5 percent

Adjusted EBITDAC of 410 (365) MSEK, increased 12 percent, Adj EBITDAC margin was 25 (21) percent

Capitalization of product development amounted to 138 (204) MSEK, 8 (12) percent in relation to net revenue

Non-cash goodwill impairment of 6,867 MSEK, reported as items affecting comparability

EBIT of -6,965 (130) MSEK

Net result was -7,278 (10) MSEK

Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 342 (127) MSEK, and for the last 12 months to 1,050 (833) MSEK

Total net debt, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, amounted to 4,736 (4,611) MSEK

Adjusted leverage ratio, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, pro forma was 2.10x (1.84x)

Cash position was 957 (807) MSEK and 1,224 (2,432) MSEK of undrawn credit facilities

Stillfront's board of directors proposes no dividend for 2024

" Strong cash flows in a challenging UA environment, advancing with our turnaround of North America and continued progress in our efficiency and cost optimization efforts.

Stillfront's net revenue amounted to 1,660 MSEK in the fourth quarter with a 5 percent organic decline year-over-year as we continued to see a slowdown in new players' activity, mostly impacting the Strategy portfolio.

The decline in bookings and gross profit was fully offset by less fixed costs, less product development costs and less UAC, resulting in an adjusted EBITDAC of 410 MSEK with a 25 percent EBITDAC margin and 12 percent growth compared to Q4 2023.

We continue to see positive trends for the free cash flow generation which amounted to 342 MSEK in the quarter and for the full year we saw free cash flow returning to over 1 BSEK".



Alexis Bonte, Group President and Interim CEO, Stillfront

Key figures Full Year Report 2024



MSEK 2024 2023 2024 2023

Oct-Dec Oct-Dec Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Bookings 1,658 1,739 6,729 6,958 Deferred revenue 2 2 9 24 Net revenue 1,660 1,742 6,737 6,982 EBIT -6,965 130 -6,455 754 EBITDA 479 531 2,145 2,413 Items affecting comparability, EBITDA -69 -37 -111 -96 Adjusted EBITDA 548 569 2,256 2,510 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 33 33 33 36 Capitalization of product development 138 204 598 805 Adjusted EBITDAC 410 365 1,658 1,705 Adjusted EBITDAC margin, % 25 21 25 24 Profit before tax -7,314 35 -7,351 156 Net result -7,278 10 -7,378 12 Number of employees 1,256 1,401 1,256 1,401 Adjusted leverage ratio, pro forma, x 1.81 1.64 1.81 1.64 Adjusted leverage ratio incl. NTM cash earnout payments, pro forma, x 2.10 1.84 2.10 1.84 Earnings per share undiluted, SEK -14.38 0.02 -14.40 0.01 Earnings per share diluted, SEK -14.38 0.02 -14.40 0.01

Stillfront presents three new reporting segments

As of 1 January 2025, Stillfront's operations have been divided into three Business Areas: Europe, North America and MENA&APAC, to enhance growth, profitability and transparency. At the same time, Stillfront is increasing its focus on key franchises and addressing low performing games, which is a key lever to improve organic growth while also reducing costs. Stillfront will present its first interim report in accordance with the new Business Areas structure for the period January - March 2025 on 6 May 2025.

Key historical figures for new Business Areas*

Business Area Europe



MSEK 2024 2023

Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Bookings 2,934 2,996 Net revenue 2,934 2,989 Organic growth, % -1.4 - Gross profit 2,453 2,441 Gross margin, % 84 82 User acquisition costs -969 -1,033 Personnel expenses -403 - Adj. EBITDA 1,019 - Adjusted EBITDAC 741 - Adjusted EBITDAC margin, % 25 -

Business Area North America



MSEK 2024 2023

Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Bookings 1,847 2,121 Net revenue 1,853 2,151 Organic growth % -12.6 - Gross profit 1,465 1,672 Gross margin % 79 78 User acquisition costs -926 -711 Personnel expenses -286 - Adj. EBITDA 309 - Adjusted EBITDAC 100 - Adjusted EBITDAC margin % 5 -

Business Area Mena & APAC



MSEK 2024 2023

Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Bookings 1,948 1,841 Net revenue 1,950 1,843 Organic growth % 8.0 - Gross profit 1,454 1,332 Gross margin % 75 72 User acquisition costs -126 -130 Personnel expenses -239 - Adj. EBITDA 1,027 - Adjusted EBITDAC 931 - Adjusted EBITDAC margin % 48 -

*A more detailed presentation of the key financial results for each Business Area can be accessed in the attached excel-file or at stillfront.com.

The numbers presented above and in the excel-file include new terminology as to how Stillfront define certain items.

Definitions:

Business Area - Includes franchises and game teams that are managed by staff physically located within the same geographical area. A Business Area consists of 4 different types of game portfolios from which it receives bookings from 1) Key game franchises 2) Active LiveOps, 3) Legacy LiveOps, 4) External Partnerships

Game portfolio breakdown definitions:

Key franchises - Includes key game franchises:

Business Area Europe: 1) Albion, 2) Big, 3) Empire, 4) Narrative, 5) Supremacy;

Business Area North America: 6) Bitlife, 7) Home Design Makeover, 8) Word; and

Business Area MENA & APAC: 9) Board, 10) Jawaker

The games included as key game franchises have a set of definitions that define them, such as full-year bookings above 200 MSEK, consistency of core experience, technology and game mechanics and recognizable and evolving IP.

Non-Franchises:

Active LiveOps - more than 5% of Bookings invested in user acquisition

Legacy Live Ops - less than 5% of Bookings invested in user acquisition

External partnerships - Stillfront does not have user data (does not act as the publisher)

Other definitions:

Headquarters (HQ) - Group functions that deliver services to the group and are recharged to business areas and their subsidiaries via intercompany management fees based on allocation keys.

Shared services - Offers services to game teams and business areas for which they earn a service fee, based on usage, or make a margin on volume, examples of such services are Marketing, Payments, Data & Analytics, IT & Tech, as well as Finance and HR.

