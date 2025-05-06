StillFront AB: Stillfront launches strategic review

Stillfront is exploring options to maximize shareholder value by launching a strategic review of certain group assets.

Following the appointment of Alexis Bonte as President & Group CEO, the board of directors and management have decided that the next step in maximizing the group's value creation is to launch a strategic review. The purpose of the strategic review is to evaluate certain assets as part of a focused effort to strengthen the group by reallocating resources toward more scalable franchises and other opportunities. The strategic review may, for example, result in selective divestment or discontinuation of certain assets within the group. Through this process, the group aims to explore the potential for unlocking shareholder value and concentrating its investments in the areas with the highest potential for long-term growth.

The strategic review does not affect the SEK 200-250 million cost savings program announced in Q3 2024.

Stillfront has appointed Carnegie (DNB) and Aream as financial advisors to support the board of directors and management with the strategic review.

The board of directors will revert to the market with update(s) on the outcome of the strategic review in due course in accordance with applicable regulations.

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by almost 42 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-06 06:50 CEST.