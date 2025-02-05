SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).In the GreenPasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is up over 43% at $3.07. Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (SFHG) is up over 27% at $1.27. Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) is up over 23% at $1.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) is up over 19% at $50.33. Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (GITS) is up over 17% at $2.43. Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is up over 15% at $23.71. Prestige Wealth Inc. (PWM) is up over 15% at $1.89. Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is up over 13% at $20.46. The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) is up over 11% at $10.17. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is up over 9% at $5.50. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) is up over 7% at $4.29.In the RedEyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is down over 29% at $5.40. Volcon, Inc. (VLCN) is down over 25% at $2.38. FMC Corporation (FMC) is down over 22% at $41.65. SunCar Technology Group Inc. (SDA) is down over 14% at $8.82. Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is down over 10% at $13.60. Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) is down over 10% at $3.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is down over 9% at $107.88. Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (KAPA) is down over 9% at $1.57. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) is down over 8% at $2.30. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is down over 7% at $33.58. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (VINC) is down over 5% at $1.35.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX