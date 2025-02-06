Strong Start to 2025 - iZafe Group Accelerates Dosell's Growth

iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) 2025 has started on a positive note for iZafe Group, with steady growth in Dosell and increasing demand across multiple markets. To provide better insights into our journey and progress, we are launching a monthly newsletter to share more frequent updates on developments behind the scenes.

If you are not yet receiving these updates via email, be sure to subscribe at the bottom of our website or through the link in our latest LinkedIn post. Follow us on LinkedIn for continuous updates.

Continuous Growth and Key Milestones

The number of billable Dosell units increased by 25% from December to January, a clear sign that our strategy and partnerships are driving demand.

Our growth is still from a smaller scale, but it is steadily increasing, bringing us closer to a key milestone of 1,000 active Dosell units in use. We expect to reach this soon, marking a significant step in our expansion.

Our business model is based on partners purchasing and stocking Dosell, ensuring cost coverage at the time of sale. The long-term value is generated when the units are activated, creating a recurring monthly revenue stream.

We have already shipped 2,500 Dosell units to our partners, who are experiencing strong demand and expect to activate them within 3-6 months. This increasing activation rate drives our revenue stream, creating a stable and scalable business model.

Sweden: Strong Momentum in VGR and More Municipalities Adopting Dosell

Dosell usage in Västra Götaland Region (VGR) has increased by 18% since December, and interest from municipalities continues to grow. We now have seven new municipalities scheduled for implementation in Q1, both within and outside VGR.

Our partners are actively driving Dosell through existing framework agreements, which accelerates deployment. To meet rising demand and support municipalities with implementation, we will host a webinar for VGR municipalities on March 6 in collaboration with ATEA.

At the MVTe trade fair, Dosell continued to generate strong interest from municipalities and private healthcare providers. Several follow-up meetings are scheduled in February.

Here are just a few comments from Swedish municipal staff, caregivers, and users about Dosell:

"We placed a Dosell with a user who was very skeptical at first. But after just a few days, she was thrilled that she could manage her medication independently while knowing that home care had full control in case she forgot."



"Our municipal staff was highly impressed after seeing Dosell presented. Compared to the larger, more complicated devices we previously used, Dosell will greatly simplify daily work."



"It is so easy to learn!"



"Using Dosell was the best decision we made. My father feels secure, and I receive alerts if anything deviates."



"When many other things started to become difficult due to memory loss, medication management continued to function thanks to Dosell."

Norway: Faster Implementation Through Partnerships

In Norway, we have partnered with Randstad to accelerate implementations and ensure optimal Dosell usage throughout contract periods.

In January, we conducted a comprehensive training session with Hepro, Careium AS, and Randstad to ensure a smooth rollout and equip their sales teams with the right tools for driving adoption.

Netherlands: Stable and Long-Term Growth

The Netherlands continues to be a key market with steady growth in Dosell adoption. Our partner has successfully integrated Dosell into its own platform, "Dispenze", which has been highly appreciated by customers. More organizations are now replacing competing solutions with Dosell.

A testament to our partner's long-term commitment is their investment in a Dosell showroom, office, and branded delivery vehicles.

Follow TCCN on LinkedIn for regular insights and updates on how Dosell is used in the Netherlands.

Spain: Launch Around the Corner

Ti-medi has developed a comprehensive system and e-commerce solution to ensure a successful Dosell launch in Spain. The process has taken longer than expected, but we anticipate the launch happening in February.

Product Development: Improvements Drive Demand

Over the past year, we have released 13 software versions, and we are soon launching version 14, which includes significant enhancements.

Our goal has always been clear: Dosell should be simple and reliable for users, while we continuously improve refill processes, integrations, and the overall experience for caregivers and partners.

These ongoing improvements have been key to the growth we see today. Dosell is now more efficient than ever, which in turn drives increased demand.

Capital Raise and Focus on Profitability

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our major shareholders for their support in the directed share issue of approximately SEK 9.2 million.

This capital injection strengthens our ability to accelerate growth while maintaining a clear focus on cost efficiency and achieving cash flow profitability.

We look forward to sharing more details in our upcoming quarterly report next week - stay tuned!

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

Kvartalsrapport

Attachments

Strong Start to 2025 - iZafe Group Accelerates Dosell's Growth

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire