Robert Knight: Driving Digital Innovation With Deep Roots at Covia

From streamlining systems to embracing AI, discover how Robert Knight is driving Covia's digital transformation after returning home to Northeast Ohio.

Covia is proud to recognize the critical impact our team members make, both through their work and their dedication to their communities. Today, we spotlight Robert Knight, Director of Enterprise Applications and IT Architecture, whose leadership in technology implementation and optimization has helped position Covia for future growth and innovation.

From Code to Covia: A Journey Back Home

With 35 years of IT experience, Robert brings a wealth of knowledge to his role at Covia. His journey began as a COBOL programmer at a hardwood lumber company, where he gained comprehensive IT experience in a small department. His career path led him through diverse industries, managing IT operations for a men's fashion company before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, to join an automotive parts company.

Robert spent 12 years in the Peach State, but a desire to move back to be closer to family meant it was time to head back to Northeast Ohio. "Our family made the decision to move back to Cleveland, leaving Atlanta to return to our former home," Robert explained.

Shortly after moving back to Ohio, he found an opportunity at Covia. His decision to join Covia in July of 2023 was more than just a good fit, it closed the circle on a childhood connection.

"I don't know if it's fate or destiny, but I grew up in Chardon," Robert said. "My dad drove a truck for a local company that hauled sand from Covia's BESTSAND plant when I was a kid. When I went out to do a plant tour after I started, I saw the familiar trucks still hauling out of there. It brought back such fond memories."

Streamlining Systems for Success

In his current role, Robert oversees the teams responsible for implementing and supporting Covia's business-critical applications. At the heart of these systems is the company's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, which touches every aspect of operations from maintenance to sales and accounting.

One of Robert's key achievements has been leading the rationalization of Covia's application landscape. "When I came here, there were several different systems with overlapping uses," he explained. "It was my job to reduce our total cost of ownership and complexity of our application landscape while making it easier to support and less expensive to operate."

The successful cloud reimplementation of the ERP stands out as a particular point of pride. While Robert joined on day one of the go-live, he emphasizes how his team's work led to minimal business disruption. Other projects like the rationalization of shipping systems helped standardize processes for loading out and shipping. Robert and his team have helped streamline various aspects of Covia's business and position the ERP system for growth, allowing it to scale with Covia's future needs.

"We're developing our plans and cadence to keep everything current," Robert shared. "There are additional phases that we're planning for 2025 to make enhancements and modifications that touch every aspect of our business."

Looking to Build a Smarter Future

Robert's vision extends beyond day-to-day operations to include emerging technologies. By exploring new technologies and tools, Robert's team's plan is to help departments and individuals work smarter, not harder.

Robert highlights the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) sensors as one example of how new technology can enhance operational efficiency. These sensors can gauge vibration and other factors that can predict issues and alert team members to improve operational safety and avoid downtime.

Artificial Intelligence is another notable focus for Robert and his team. Software vendors are introducing AI technology to create new opportunities for businesses in just about every industry. Robert is embracing AI and evaluating its potential to make Covia more agile.

"We're able to shift gears and make changes as they come," Robert shared. "By staying current, we can make software enhancements more rapidly to support the business as both technology and our business evolve."

The Power of Giving Back

Outside of work, Robert finds joy in family, sports, and maintaining an active lifestyle. Since 2017, he and his wife have been actively involved in supporting The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. They attended their first ShamRockin' for a Cure event in Atlanta, and the experience inspired them to get involved.

"We met a bunch of great people, and it just breaks your heart when you listen to their stories of people being born with cystic fibrosis and breathing issues," Robert said. "My wife and I feel very blessed that all our children and grandchildren are healthy, and we wanted to give back."

While Robert and his wife now live in Cleveland, they still stay close with all the families they met and participate where they can. The Knights were also able to share their passion with Covia, and we are proud to support their work and help build a bright future for those impacted by cystic fibrosis.

Robert's combination of technical expertise, industry experience, passion for social impact, and personal connection to Covia's roots makes him a valuable leader in driving the company's digital transformation and supporting people across the country.

For more information about Covia's Cybersecurity efforts, visit our ESG Report (Covia - 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report).

