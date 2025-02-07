Hilbert Group Announces Launch of Platform for Trading of Tokenized Equities and Popular Pre-IPO Shares Such as SpaceX, OpenAI and Antrophic

Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) The new platform is announced in partnership with leading crypto companies CoinTelegraph, CT.com and Galactica.com.

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), together with its subsidiary COIN360.com and partners CoinTelegraph and CT.com and Galactica.com , are aiming to revolutionize Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization on-chain in a fully compliant fashion. What this means is that people will be able to buy and sell tokenized equities and popular pre-IPO stocks, such as SpaceX and OpenAI, using crypto - in a decentralized manner. This enables fractional ownership and increased liquidity for previously restricted investment opportunities.

Hilbert Group introduces A360 (A as in asset) which is the world's first crypto protocol designed for fully compliant on-chain spot trading of real-world equities and pre-IPO shares. In short, A360 is bridging real-world assets to decentralized finance. The new platform's growth will be accelerated by COIN360.com 's large user base of 7 million visits per month. A link to the A360 website including the whitepaper, can be found here .

A key building block in the platform is Galactica 's Identity Virtual Machine (IVM), a cutting edge Web3 identity and compliance framework that ensures end-to-end legal adherence without compromising security or privacy. In other words, Galactica's technology retains privacy while offering fully regulated on-chain transactions.

Barnali Biswal, Hilbert Group CEO, comments "Tokenization of RWAs is the fastest growing area within crypto right now. It removes many of the inefficiencies around trading, settlement and audit etc. intrinsic to traditional finance rails. There is a reason Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, recently commented that tokenization could be 100x bigger than Bitcoin and why Boston Consulting Group estimates that the market value of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030. We see many new potential revenue streams in these RWA solutions, bridging Web3 and Traditional Finance which is extremely exciting. We will provide more information about this project in the weeks to come."

Mike Sarvodaya, Co-founder and CEO of Galactica comments: "We are absolutely thrilled to build this platform together with Hilbert Group and revolutionize how tokenized real-world assets will be transacted on-chain, in a regulatory compliant way".

About CoinTelegraph.com

CoinTelegraph is the world's largest independent crypto media company that covers a broad range of services, including news reporting, research, accelerator programs and event hosting in digital asset space.

About: CT.com

CT.com is a market infrastructure company in digital asset space with a lot of experience in the issuing and sales of cryptocurrencies via its launchpad function. The company's board includes some of the most well-known people in the crypto space globally.

About: Galactica.com

Galactica is a pioneering blockchain platform that has developed world leading technology in terms of digital identity, regulatory compliance, and privacy in decentralized finance/Web 3.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

