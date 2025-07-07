Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154
Frankfurt
07.07.25 | 09:59
0,944 Euro
-7,90 % -0,081
Hilbert Group Executes on SEK 200+ Million Financing to Support Crypto Treasury Strategy

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B), a leading digital asset investment firm, today announced that it has secured long-term financing of SEK 200+ million from a U.S.-based institutional partner. An engagement letter has been signed, with the transaction subject to customary closing conditions.

Hilbert previously reported that they have received multiple unsolicited competing offers for the funding of a crypto treasury strategy and program, positioning the firm to capitalize on growing institutional adoption of Bitcoin, an arena where European publicly listed companies remain underrepresented.

The secured financing will support Hilbert's strategic initiatives, with a portion of the proceeds designated for the company's previously announced crypto treasury strategy. This arrangement provides the company with enhanced financial flexibility to execute on its growth plans while maintaining strong liquidity positions. By combining active asset management, rigorous compliance, and transparent reporting, Hilbert seeks to unlock an early-mover advantage in Europe's corporate Bitcoin market.

Unlike passive allocators, Hilbert brings institutional-grade execution, compliance, and investor alignment capabilities. The company will launch a dedicated transparency dashboard offering real-time visibility into crypto treasury holdings, underscoring its commitment to stakeholder transparency.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments "Securing this financing represents an important milestone in executing our strategic initiatives. The confidence demonstrated by our U.S.-based institutional partner reflects the market's recognition of Hilbert's capabilities as a regulated European public company operating in the digital asset space."

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder
+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Executes on SEK 200+ Million Financing to Support Crypto Treasury Strategy

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-executes-on-sek-200-million-financing-to-support-crypt-1046127

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
