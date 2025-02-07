Management to Augment Technical Team with a Focus on Core Business in Validator Ops and Block Building

Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, today announced that Manish Paranjape has resigned from his position as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

"We appreciate Manish's contributions to BTCS during his tenure, particularly his leadership in developing the StakeSeeker platform and blockchain infrastructure, and we wish him success in his future endeavours. This transition coincides with the discontinuation of StakeSeeker and re-energizing our focus on our core business, where we are on our way to successfully delivering on our 2025 business plan," said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS.

Manish joined BTCS to spearhead the development of consumer-facing products, including the StakeSeeker platform and played a key role in expanding the Company's blockchain infrastructure. As part of the Company's strategic focus, StakeSeeker operations have been discontinued, allowing BTCS to concentrate on its core business in validator operations and block building. With a strong and capable technical team in place, the Company remains well-positioned to execute its current business plan and advance its blockchain infrastructure initiatives.

The transition provides BTCS with the opportunity to further optimize its technical team for its current efforts which have been driving substantial revenue. The Company anticipates hiring additional developers with domain expertise to reinforce its ability to execute its growth strategy while maintaining cost efficiency.

BTCS remains committed to driving innovation and strengthening its blockchain infrastructure capabilities. With an emphasis on validator operations and block-building technology, the Company continues to focus on delivering long-term value to its shareholders and expanding its presence in the blockchain industry.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

