Montag, 10.02.2025
Joe Rogan nannte dieses Unternehmen "Mind-Blowing" - und jetzt stimmt die Wall Street zu!
WKN: 850663 | ISIN: US1912161007
PR Newswire
10.02.2025 03:24 Uhr
JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Energizes Shams Power's PV Project at Coca-Cola Faisalabad

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules are at the heart of a newly completed 2.5MW PV project at Coca-Cola's Faisalabad facility, delivered by Shams Power. This project showcases JA Solar's advanced PV technology and its products' suitability for challenging environments, providing high-performance energy solutions for industrial PV applications.

The PV project, developed and operated by Shams Power, leverages the cutting-edge technology of DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules to meet Faisalabad's challenging climate conditions. The modules are specifically designed for superior durability, ensuring optimal performance in high temperatures, intense UV radiation, and frequent dust storms. Their reliable long-term energy output supports Coca-Cola's green manufacturing efforts and aligns with Pakistan's growing demand for clean energy.

"We are proud to partner with Shams Power to bring reliable and efficient solar energy solutions to Pakistan's industrial sector," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "Our DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules are built to excel in even the most demanding environments, ensuring consistent and sustainable energy production. This project exemplifies JA Solar's commitment to innovation and supporting global clean energy adoption."

Shams Power, a leading solar energy provider in Pakistan's commercial and industrial sectors, has deployed over 35 MW of solar solutions for major clients like Coca-Cola. JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules enhance the efficiency of such efforts, helping Shams Power with advancing renewable energy adoption across Pakistan.

The success of this project highlights the growing popularity of solar energy as a cost-effective and sustainable solution for businesses. With their high energy yield, robust design, and proven reliability, JA Solar's modules empower industrial facilities to achieve energy independence and environmental goals. As a trusted partner for solar developers like Shams Power, JA Solar continues to deliver innovative solutions that drive the transition to clean energy and support businesses in building a low-carbon future.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to know more about JA Solar.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solars-deepblue-4-0-pro-energizes-shams-powers-pv-project-at-coca-cola-faisalabad-302371043.html

