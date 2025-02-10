



TOKYO, Feb 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has developed a solution that enables the modernization of tasks, including planning, design and construction work, when telecommunications carriers install network infrastructure such as base stations. The introduction of this solution makes it possible to reduce the time required to build mobile infrastructure, from RAN to core, by approximately 60% compared to conventional methods.In order to accommodate the spread of 5G network virtualization technology (v-RAN, O-RAN, NFV), network infrastructure construction requires modernization to new processes based on cloud-native technology. It is expected that synergies between virtualization and modernization will further improve the level of automation in network infrastructure construction work. This solution responds to such needs, and improves the efficiency, quality and productivity of the virtualized mobile infrastructure construction process.Solution features:1. Provision of professional servicesBased on the wealth of knowledge NEC has gained from building virtualization platforms, the solution analyzes the business processes required when building network infrastructure, from site design to construction, testing, maintenance, operation, and quality management. This helps to support the identification of issues, the formulation of a vision, and the creation of a modernization implementation plan. The solution provides consultation on identifying issues in business processes, making improvements, providing implementation support, measuring the effects, and streamlining the business processes of telecommunications carriers to improve quality and productivity.2. A package of technologies supporting mobile network modernizationThe solution provides a package of technologies that are necessary for automating operations for each process of construction work. This allows telecommunications carriers to focus on implementing modernization measures. The solution is compatible with cloud-native technologies, and is composed of a microservice architecture that develops and links applications as small, independent groups of services. This makes it possible to support open, multi-vendor equipment.3. Real-time confirmation of operational data and acceleration of the feedback cycleNetwork operations staff are able to confirm operational data for all base stations in real time. This contributes to improving communication quality by speeding up the feedback cycle for base station status, as well as increasing operational efficiency.NEC provides the "Network and Cloud-Native Orchestrator" for telecommunications carriers. This supports digital transformation (DX) (modernization, hyper-automation, and automation/autonomy) in network operations, and enables total operational efficiency and optimal operation management (orchestration) from network virtualization/containerization, cloud design/construction to maintenance. Through this solution, NEC optimizes the entire lifecycle of network infrastructure, from construction to operation. This enables telecommunications carriers to quickly expand their service areas and contributes to their profitability.NEC offers end-to-end DX services, from strategy and concept consulting to implementation-focused offerings, based on the three pillars of business models, technology, and organization/talent. Additionally, in its shift from a traditional systems integrator to a "Value Driver," NEC restructured its value creation model under the name "NEC BluStellar" (*), which leverages NEC's cutting-edge technologies, developed and refined through years of experience and proven cross-industry expertise, aiming to transform business models, address social challenges, resolve management issues faced by customers, and lead them into a brighter future.(*)NEC BluStellar is a value creation model that leverages NEC's cutting-edge technologies, developed and refined through years of experience and proven cross-industry expertise. It aims to transform business models, address social challenges, resolve management issues faced by customers, and lead them into a brighter future.ShareAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.