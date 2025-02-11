WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Tuesday said that the resubmission of Biologics License Application (BLA) for linvoseltamab for the treatment of multiple myeloma has been accepted by the U.S. FDA.A decision from the regulator is expected on July 10, 2025.The BLA acceptance follows resolution of third-party fill/finish manufacturing issues identified by the FDA in the previous submission.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX