Boehringer Ingelheim and ExpressionEdits will collaborate on the optimization of the expression of gene therapies

ExpressionEdits announced a collaboration and licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim. Under the agreement, Boehringer will leverage ExpressionEdits' Genetic Syntax Engine, a proprietary AI-powered platform that uses optimized introns to enhance gene expression without altering the underlying genetic sequence, for two gene therapy targets.

Gene therapies are often limited by low effectiveness due to insufficient expression of the therapeutic protein, leading to the need for high viral loads or repeated dosing. ExpressionEdits has developed a novel approach to enhance therapeutic gene expression by restoring introns, called "intronization."

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim," said Dr Kärt Tomberg, CEO and Co-Founder, ExpressionEdits. "Our platform harnesses the potential of introns to overcome challenges in gene expression, enabling therapies that were previously limited by poor expression and narrow design options. Joining forces with the scientists at Boehringer Ingelheim will enable us to advance first-in-class gene therapies for patients with high medical need."

"By combining our technology platform with Boehringer Ingelheim's expertise in therapeutic development we aim to accelerate the development of high-impact gene therapies. ExpressionEdits is essentially reintroducing punctuation into the genome's language, creating clearer and more accurate instructions for protein production," said Dr. Paul Bolno, Chair of the Board, ExpressionEdits.

The partnership expands ExpressionEdits' intronization technology beyond protein-based therapeutics into the field of gene therapies. The Genetic Syntax Engine supports gene therapy optimization to boost potency and precision by creating in-cDNAs with optimal sites and introns, leading to increased protein production without altering core designs. Boehringer Ingelheim will have access to this technology for undisclosed targets, allowing higher therapeutic protein yields at lower doses.

Under the terms of the agreement, ExpressionEdits will receive undisclosed payments during the collaboration and is eligible to receive potential additional success based preclinical, clinical and commercial milestone-based payments.

About ExpressionEdits

ExpressionEdits is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to enhancing protein expression using advanced AI and proprietary intron technology. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, ExpressionEdits is committed to advancing genetic medicine through innovative research and development. For more information, visit ExpressionEdits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212036713/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

917-291-5744