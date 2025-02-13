Hilbert Group Expands COIN360 with New Telegram Mini App

Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) The Mini App taps into the messaging app Telegram's 950 million users and offers a range of reward options towards future cryptocurrency airdrops and subscription perks.

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) subsidiary COIN360.com has launched a Telegram Mini App to expand the COIN360 ecosystem and accelerate user growth and engagement.

Drawing on the success of community-driven platforms like Hamster Kombat, which reached over 300 million monthly active users at its peak, the COIN360 Mini-App leverages similar engagement mechanics to captivate audiences, encourage active participation and sustain long-term user interest.

As a standalone application, the Mini App directs users through structured quests, prompting actions like visiting specific web pages or exploring new COIN360 and A360 features. Every such action generates points that can be exchanged for rewards later on, for example air drops of cryptocurrency and free subscriptions on COIN360. This targeted approach not only increases conversion but also boosts brand awareness and loyalty.

Furthermore, the COIN360 Mini App is designed to evolve, and the community input will shape its direction, reinforcing user-centric development. By connecting COIN360's web platform, A360, and mobile users seeking a gamified crypto experience, the Mini App provides a unified brand journey-helping the community access essential tools and insights across various entry points, such as traditional websites, apps and social media.

Barnali Biswal, Hilbert Group CEO, comments: "The COIN360 Mini App is the type of multi-purpose gamified marketing that has proven to be very effective for creating engagement in a fun and very simple way. It takes the user along a journey where there are concrete rewards to be had in exchange for interaction with various parts of the COIN360 and A360 ecosystems."

Link to COIN360 Mini App is found here.

About A360:

A360 (A as in asset 360) which is the world's first crypto protocol designed for fully compliant on-chain spot trading of tokenized versions of real-world equities and pre-IPO shares, such as SpaceX, OpenAI and Antrophic. A360 is bridging real-world assets to decentralized finance. A link to the A360 website including the whitepaper, can be found here .

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

