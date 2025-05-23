Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 15:29
0,416 Euro
+1,96 % +0,008
Hilbert Group Postpones the Publication of the Annual Report

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / The publication of Hilbert Group's (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) annual report for the financial year 2024 has been postponed. The Annual General Meeting will commence on June 13 as scheduled, but the meeting will be adjourned until the date falling three weeks after publication of the annual report.

"We need more time to complete the annual report and give our auditors the necessary time for the audit. I want to emphasise that the postponement is not due to any drama in the content of the annual report. The reason is simply that the company's IFRS accounting, given the nature of the company's business and scope across several international jurisdictions, is considerably complex.", comments Erik Nerpin, Chairman of the Board.

For further information, please contact:
Erik Nerpin
Chairman of the board - Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)70 620 7359
erik.nerpin@advokatnerpin.com

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group postpones the publication of the annual report

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-postpones-the-publication-of-the-annual-report-1031360

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
