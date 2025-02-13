Nanexa AB: Bulletin from Nanexa's Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Nanexa AB (publ) (the "Company") has been held on February 13, 2025, at which meeting submitted proposals were passed. The complete proposals for resolutions are set out in the EGM notice.

In accordance with previously published information, the Board of Directors of Nanexa resolved on 24 January 2025 on a directed issue of units, subject to subsequent approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting. The EGM resolved today to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed issue of a maximum of 7,712,121 units. Each unit consists of one (1) share and one (1) warrant. The right to subscribe for units shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, belong only to Nordic Issuing AB, for re-transfer to a limited number of investors pursuant to existing agreements. Each unit is issued at a price of SEK 0.1294 per unit, corresponding to the quota value for the Company's share. However, the price to be used at re-transfer to the investors shall correspond to SEK 1.65 per unit, which corresponds to a subscription price of SEK 1.65 per share. The warrants are issued free of charge.

The directed issue will result in an increase in the number of shares in the Company by up to 7,712,121 shares, entailing an increase in the share capital of a maximum of approximately SEK 998,113.17. In addition, the directed issue includes a maximum of 7,712,121 warrants, which, if fully exercised, entitle to subscription of maximum 7,712,121 shares in the Company, whereby the share capital may increase by an additional maximum of approximately SEK 998,113.17.

The EGM resolved on a directed issue of a maximum of 6,666,667 warrants in order to secure the Company's commitments under the loan agreement entered into by the Company on January 23, 2025. The right to subscribe for warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, belong only to Buntel AB (3,358,334 warrants), Exelity AB (1,808,333 warrants), Aramia Capital AB (833,333 warrants), and Shaps Capital AB (666,667 warrants). The warrants are issued free of charge. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to subscribe for one new share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 2.00. If all warrants are exercised for the subscription of shares, the Company's registered share capital will increase by approximately SEK 862,809.09.

The EGM further resolved to adopt the board of directors' proposal regarding authorization for the board to decide on issues of shares, convertibles and warrants.

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is a pharmaceutical company developing injectable drug products based on the proprietary and innovative drug delivery system PharmaShell® - the high drug load delivery system enabling the next generation long-acting injectables through atomic layer precision. Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).