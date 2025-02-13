FERMENTALG: Fermentalg achieves FSSC 22000 Certification, joins UN Global Compact, and unveils a new visual identity

Libourne, February 13, 2025 - Fermentalg, a key player in bio-solutions based on aquatic micro-organisms, proudly announces three major milestones reinforcing its commitment to food safety, sustainability, and innovation.

Strengthening trust and excellence with FSSC 22000 certification

Fermentalg is proud to have obtained the FSSC 22000 certification, an internationally recognized standard for food safety management. This milestone demonstrates our firm dedication to ensuring product quality, consumer trust, and operational excellence.

This certification provides several key benefits for Fermentalg's customers and partners, including:

Enhanced Food Safety: Ensuring compliance with the highest hygiene, risk management, and traceability protocols.

Consistency in Quality: Guaranteeing safe and high-quality products.

International Recognition for Global Market Access: Certified compliance with GFSI-recognized food safety standards, meeting international regulatory requirements, and enabling seamless partnerships with retailers and distributors worldwide.

Trust & Transparency: Reinforcing trust and transparency for customers and business partners, ensuring end-to-end food safety.

"Achieving the FSSC 22000 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction," said Pierre Josselin, CEO. "This certification not only strengthens our position in the market but also gives our customers even greater confidence in the integrity of our products and processes. We are dedicated to maintaining these high standards as we continue to innovate and grow."

As a key player in the agri-food industry, Fermentalg continues to prioritize safety and transparency, underscoring our mission to contribute to One Health - a holistic approach linking human, animal, and environmental well-being - by meeting the most stringent global food safety requirements.

Advancing sustainability: Fermentalg joins the United Nations Global Compact

Fermentalg is also pleased to announce its participation in the United Nations Global Compact initiative. This global platform unites companies dedicated to integrating sustainability into their operations and strategies.

By joining over 20,000 businesses across 160+ countries, Fermentalg commits to:

Upholding the ten universal principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Supporting the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Strengthening our mission to develop eco-friendly solutions for a healthier planet.

This decision aligns with our long-term vision to leverage aquatic microorganisms' potential in creating innovative, sustainable solutions that positively impact both human and environmental health, as already acknowledged by the EcoVadis Gold certification in September 2024.

A new identity to reflect our evolution and ambition

As we look to the future, Fermentalg is adopting a new visual identity in 2025. This transformation reflects our growth from a technology-driven company to an agile, customer-centric industrial leader. Our new branding embodies:

Our Mission: Unlocking the potential of aquatic microorganisms to develop natural solutions that benefit human and animal health, biodiversity, and climate.

The One Health Concept: Recognizing the interconnection between human, animal, and environmental health.

Our Commitment to Innovation: Reinforcing our ambition to meet industry demands with cutting-edge, sustainable solutions.

With these initiatives, Fermentalg solidifies its position as a forward-thinking leader in biotechnology, delivering impactful solutions for a healthier and more sustainable world.

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Contact for journalists: Investor Relations : ACTUS finance and communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance and communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

