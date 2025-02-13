CNH Industrial Ranks in Top 5% of S&P Global's 2025 Sustainability Yearbook

CNH (NYSE:CNH) has once again ranked in the top 5% in S&P Global's 2025 Sustainability Yearbook. This year's S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment reviewed submissions from over 7,600 companies across 62 industries.

This latest result adds to CNH's recent inclusion in S&P Global's Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices (DJSI World and DJSI North America). They ranked second in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry category, scoring 79/100.

"We're delighted to see our efforts continue to receive recognition from leading indices such as S&P Global. We are committed to putting people first at CNH - from our employees to our customers, dealers and all those in the communities where we - and our products - work. This drives our investment in technologies and solutions that deliver tangible and practical benefits for agriculture, construction and the world at large," said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer at CNH.

CNH products continue to deliver greater customer efficiencies that also translate into environmental gains.

These rankings confirm CNH's continued progress in cutting carbon emissions, increasing renewable energy use in their operations and products, and expanding remanufacturing. New features such as automation and sensor technologies on their flagship combine harvesters reduce grain loss and fuel consumption, prevent excessive soil compaction, and distribute crop residue evenly to ensure a better crop for the following farming season. In construction, they continued to expand their electric offering with the recent launch of the industry's first electric backhoe loader giving customers zero noise and zero emission solutions. Alongside these achievements, CDP - a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system - recognized CNH with A- Climate and A- Water scores for our 2024 results.

For more on Sustainability at CNH, visit: cnh.com/sustainability





