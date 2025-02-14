TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK) released earnings for nine months that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled ¥4.263 billion, or ¥18.59 per share. This compares with ¥9.986 billion, or ¥42.57 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to ¥195.773 billion from ¥201.285 billion last year.Casio Computer Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: ¥4.263 Bln. vs. ¥9.986 Bln. last year. -EPS: ¥18.59 vs. ¥42.57 last year. -Revenue: ¥195.773 Bln vs. ¥201.285 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.Casio Computer still expects to post a net profit of 8 billion yen or basic earnings per share of 34.94 yen per share, with operating income of 14 billion yen, on revenue of 262 billion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX