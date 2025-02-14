ProstaLund AB: New study confirms the strong efficacy of CoreTherm in patients with large prostates

A newly published Danish study has evaluated the efficacy and safety of CoreTherm® in men with prostate sizes exceeding 100 grams. The median prostate size among participants was 126 g (range: 101-230 g). The results demonstrate that more than 80% of patients experiencing urinary retention, requiring either an indwelling catheter or self-catheterization, were able to urinate spontaneously at the six-month follow-up after treatment.

The authors conclude that CoreTherm® provides a satisfactory effect in the majority of treated patients and that the findings suggest that CoreTherm® is a safe and effective treatment option for men with significantly enlarged prostates.

Reference: Winck-Flyvholm L et al. Transurethral microwave thermotherapy with the CoreTherm®Concept in men with prostates larger than 100 grams - a consecutive case series. Scand J Urol. 2025;60:23-28.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Kristensson, CEO

Tel. +46 (0) 769 42 12 16

Email: anders.kristensson@prostalund.com

About CoreTherm®

CoreTherm® is a minimally invasive transurethral microwave thermotherapy for benign prostatic enlargement (BPH). The treatment is performed in an outpatient setting under local anaesthesia and takes less than 15 minutes. No general anaesthesia or spinal block is needed. Follow-up data five years after CoreTherm® treatment shows clinical outcomes comparable to those seen after surgery/TURP (transurethral resection of the prostate), but with lower risk of serious complications. For more information visit, www.coretherm.com.

About ProstaLund

ProstaLund AB (publ) is a Swedish medtech company headquartered in Lund that develops and markets innovative products for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Enlargement (BPH). The company has patented the CoreTherm® Concept, a customised thermal treatment for BPE. ProstaLund is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has approximately 3,500 shareholders. For more information, visit www.prostalund.se. Our press releases are also available to read and download here: www.prostalund.se/pressmeddelanden

Certified Adviser:

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB

Phone: +46 40 200 250

E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se