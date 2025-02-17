Oxford Instruments Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

17 February 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Oxford Instruments plc ("the Company"), a global provider of high technology products and services to many of the world's leading companies and scientific research communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rowena Innocent as an Independent Non-Executive Director. She will be joining the Board on 17 February 2025 and will become a member of the Company's audit and risk, nomination, remuneration and sustainability committees from the same date.

Rowena is the Chief Operating Officer of Ultraleap Limited, a developer of world-leading hand tracking and mid-air haptic technologies. She also serves as a member of the Advisory Council at the National Composite Centre, and the Digital Program Expert Group for the DSIT National Measurement System, and is an Aegis Professor for Technology, Innovation and Equality and Chair of the IAB School of Physics at the University of Bristol.

Rowena has over 30 years' experience in high-tech product design and manufacturing. She is a Chartered Engineer and holds a degree in Physics with Astrophysics from the University of Leicester. Prior to her current executive role, Rowena was the Group Head of STEM strategy at Spectris. She has also held a range of engineering leadership roles with Malvern Panalytical (a Spectris company), General Electric and Druck.

Neil Carson, Chair of the Company, said: "Rowena has a demonstrable passion for engineering, research and development, which is fundamentally aligned with delivering against the core purpose of our business. Her deep technical understanding combined with commercial acumen will be an asset to our Board, and we are very pleased to be able to welcome her to Oxford Instruments."

Rowena does not own any shares in Oxford Instruments plc and there are no further details to be disclosed under paragraph 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com