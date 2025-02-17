WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from February 10-14, 2025

Share buy-back program
Issuer: Wavestone
Type of financial products: Shares
Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares
from February 10-14, 2025
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identification code
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average point (€)
|Market
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|02/12/2025
|FR0004036036
|6,116
|49.1956
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|02/14/2025
|FR0004036036
|12,486
|50.0000
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Issuer name
|Identification code
|Intermediary name
|Intermediary identification code
|Transaction date/time
|Financial instrument identification code
|Price per unit
|Currency
|Purchased amount
|Market identification code
|Transaction reference number
|Motive
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:19:27 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|65
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:19:27 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:19:27 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:19:27 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:19:27 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:19:27 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:19:27 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|372
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:19:27 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:20:59 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|3
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:22:21 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:22:48 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|13
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 10:22:48 AM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|12
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 02:21:59 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|14
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 02:21:59 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.40
|EURO
|17
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/12/2024 03:42:42 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.15
|EURO
|5,000
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F95
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV20
|02/14/2024 02:37:58 PM
|FR0004036037
|50.00
|EURO
|12,486
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
