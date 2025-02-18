Agillic A/S: Sparekassen Kronjylland, number one in customer satisfaction, signs Agillic to raise the bar

Press release, Copenhagen, 18 February 2025

Sparekassen Kronjylland, among Denmark's ten largest financial institutions, is organised around making a positive difference for the customers with a defined purpose to build life-long relationships and help customers get the best of their finance. As a guarantee savings bank, they aim to leverage the flexibility of not having shareholders to also make a difference in the local communities by supporting associations, clubs, and cultural institutions.

Customer satisfaction is the most important metric to Sparekassen Kronjylland and whilst ranking number one within banking in Denmark, they push to constantly improve and deliver ever more relevant information and customer experiences.

Trine Kastrup Berthelsen, Project Manager at Sparekassen Kronjylland explains: "Our promise to customers is financial security and our advisors work hard to foster trusted relationships by providing the most relevant guidance and advice at any given time. With Agillic, we have a modern platform to complement their effort and one that not only provides immediate impact but also scales long term as we continue to evolve our ambitions for how individualised our information and communication can and should be."

Bo Sannung, Chief Solution Officer at Agillic adds: "Agillic's ability to deliver highly individual customer experiences and personalised communication, and with uncompromising compliance on privacy and security, is critical for financial businesses. Welcoming Sparekassen Kronjylland, already number one in customer satisfaction, is a testament to that and we are proud to help them deliver as they continue to raise the bar on customer relationships."

About Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit agillic.com.