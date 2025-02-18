DJ bonyf Announces Plans for Dual Listing on Nasdaq and Euronext Paris with a Five-Step Strategy

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Funds bonyf Announces Plans for Dual Listing on Nasdaq and Euronext Paris with a Five-Step Strategy 18-Feb-2025 / 12:24 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- bonyf Announces Plans for Dual Listing on Nasdaq and Euronext Paris with a Five-Step Strategy Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 18 February 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods and professional dental consumables, today announced its strategic plan to pursue a dual listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market while maintaining its current listing on Euronext Paris. This initiative is aimed at expanding the company's global footprint, diversifying its investor base, and accelerating growth opportunities in the U.S. and international markets. The dual listing will be executed through a five-step strategy, ensuring a structured and cost-effective transition to Nasdaq by the end of 2026: 1. Preparation and Strategic Planning - Assessing Nasdaq eligibility and aligning corporate governance with U.S. regulations. 2. Compliance and Financial Readiness - Preparing financial statements in compliance with SEC requirements and implementing governance adjustments. 3. Pre-Listing and Regulatory Review - Submitting documentation to Nasdaq and undergoing SEC review and approval. 4. Listing and Initial Trading - Finalizing the Nasdaq listing and launching trading while continuing to serve European markets. 5. Post-Listing Growth and Compliance - Maintaining regulatory compliance and leveraging the dual listing for long-term growth and capital raising. "This dual listing marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey", said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO. "Listing on Nasdaq will give us access to a broader pool of investors, enhance our visibility in the global markets, and solidify our position as a leader in the dental industry." The dual listing is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions. bonyf is a leading provider of dental consumer goods and professional dental consumables, with a strong presence across the world. The company is currently listed on Euronext Paris and is dedicated to advancing dental care through innovation and high-quality products. For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

