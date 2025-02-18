Anzeige
bonyf Announces Plans for Dual Listing on Nasdaq and Euronext Paris with a Five-Step Strategy

Finanznachrichten News

DJ bonyf Announces Plans for Dual Listing on Nasdaq and Euronext Paris with a Five-Step Strategy 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Funds 
bonyf Announces Plans for Dual Listing on Nasdaq and Euronext Paris with a Five-Step Strategy 
18-Feb-2025 / 12:24 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf Announces Plans for Dual Listing on Nasdaq and Euronext Paris with a Five-Step Strategy 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 18 February 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods and 
professional dental consumables, today announced its strategic plan to pursue a dual listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market 
while maintaining its current listing on Euronext Paris. This initiative is aimed at expanding the company's global 
footprint, diversifying its investor base, and accelerating growth opportunities in the U.S. and international markets. 
The dual listing will be executed through a five-step strategy, ensuring a structured and cost-effective transition to 
Nasdaq by the end of 2026: 
1. Preparation and Strategic Planning - Assessing Nasdaq eligibility and aligning corporate governance with U.S. 
regulations. 
2. Compliance and Financial Readiness - Preparing financial statements in compliance with SEC requirements and 
implementing governance    adjustments. 
3. Pre-Listing and Regulatory Review - Submitting documentation to Nasdaq and undergoing SEC review and approval. 
4. Listing and Initial Trading - Finalizing the Nasdaq listing and launching trading while continuing to serve European 
markets. 
5. Post-Listing Growth and Compliance - Maintaining regulatory compliance and leveraging the dual listing for long-term 
growth and capital raising. 
"This dual listing marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey", said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO. "Listing on Nasdaq 
will give us access to a broader pool of investors, enhance our visibility in the global markets, and solidify our 
position as a leader in the dental industry." 
The dual listing is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions. 
bonyf is a leading provider of dental consumer goods and professional dental consumables, with a strong presence across 
the world. The company is currently listed on Euronext Paris and is dedicated to advancing dental care through 
innovation and high-quality products. 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2087949 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2087949 18-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d4a11cb5503232d251574b0ced5d3c69

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=4fac1409c8923abed949387ceee82529

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=f26c95edb9b0dfe6c077c977a0bb4d35

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2087949&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2025 06:24 ET (11:24 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
