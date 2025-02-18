OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).In the GreenEnergy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is up over 63% at $2.12. TNL Mediagene (TNMG) is up over 22% at $2.99. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is up over 21% at $18.71. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) is up over 19% at $104.20. Cloudastructure Inc. (CSAI) is up over 18% at $22.61. Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is up over 15% at $15.60. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) is up over 15% at $10.74. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is up over 13% at $5.56. Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is up over 12% at $1.36. Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) is up over 6% at $1.11.In the RedINLIF Limited (INLF) is down over 22% at $12.60. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is down over 22% at $2.02. Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) is down over 18% at $4.90. Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) is down over 15% at $2.27. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is down over 15% at $1.85. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) is down over 14% at $28.01. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is down over 12% at $1.43. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) is down over 9% at $3.35. T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is down over 8% at $2.84. Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) is down over 8% at $4.01.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX