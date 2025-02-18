WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) Tuesday announced partnership to develop and sell zorevunersen, Stoke's drug candidate for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, in all territories outside the United States, Canada, and Mexico.Dravet syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes severe epilepsy and developmental delays.As per the agreement, Stoke will retain development and commercialization rights for zorevunersen in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Upon closing the deal, Stoke will receive an upfront payment of $165 million. It is also entitled to get up to $385 million in milestone payments with tiered royalties ranging from low double digits to high teens on potential net sales in the Biogen territory.The pivotal Phase 3 EMPEROR study of zorevunersen is on track to be initiated in the second quarter of 2025 with data readout expected in the second half of 2027.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX