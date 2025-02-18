RONN Inc. Hydrogen Updates and News

RONN Inc (OTC PINK:RONN), It looks like RONN Inc. is making significant strides in hydrogen development and partnerships. Their initiative to engage with Woodstock First Nations for new projects is exciting and shows a commitment to collaboration with Indigenous communities. Restarting negotiations with West Coast First Nations tribes highlights their proactive approach despite recent economic challenges.

The upcoming meetings with Economic Development Corporations (EDCs) in Virginia, Illinois, and Eastern France could open doors for new opportunities and collaborations. The news regarding their Joint Venture with HES and the potential addition of a third significant partner suggests that RONN Inc. is poised for growth and increased influence on the global stage.

Furthermore, the tier 1 OEM supplier status for Symbio as an expected fuel cell provider is a noteworthy achievement, which may enhance RONN Inc.'s capabilities and market competitiveness in the fuel cell sector.

Toyota announces brand new Gen 3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell: is this the diesel killer?

The world has never been short of bold promises about hydrogen-fueled motoring. Some automakers like to dabble, others prefer to tweet pithy lines and call it progress.

Meanwhile, Toyota's been quietly chipping away at its hydrogen masterplan for over a decade - only popping up every so often to say, "Look, we've built another one, and it's better than the last.

If you're keen on seeing the 3rd Gen hydrogen fuel cell system in the flesh (or metal), Toyota's set the grand unveiling for February 19 at the H2 & FC EXPO in Tokyo . Expect polite applause and plenty of corporate jargon, but hopefully a decent look at the future of Toyota's hydrogen ambitions.

And that's really the crux of this story: Toyota's unwavering faith in hydrogen.

While most of the rest of the automotive world juggles battery packs, plug-in cables, and the occasional massive grille, Toyota quietly invests in an alternative that - if these claims hold - might give diesel a run for its money.

"February 14, 2025

By Matt Lister, Editor Driving Hydrogen"

https://drivinghydrogen.com/2025/02/14/toyota-announces-brand-new-gen-3-hydrogen-fuel-cell-is-this-the-diesel-killer/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to our ability to secure partnerships, integrate AI and hydrogen technology effectively, and attract sufficient investment capital. RONN Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

About RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN)

RONN Inc. is a forward-thinking energy and automotive innovator, focusing on hydrogen-powered solutions and advanced AI applications. The Company seeks to redefine sustainable mobility and drive shareholder value through strategic collaborations, new technologies, and a commitment to environmental responsibility.

