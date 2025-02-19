The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.02.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.02.2025Aktien1 CA4381261045 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. CDR2 US66661N8864 Northpointe Bancshares Inc.3 IT0003372205 Edison S.p.A.4 FR0013270626 M2I S.A.5 CA7479681057 QUALCOMM Inc. CDR6 CA6674951059 NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT7 CA23809L2075 Datametrex AI Ltd.Anleihen/ETP1 XS3008889175 ENEL Finance International N.V.2 XS3008889092 ENEL Finance International N.V.3 XS3009012470 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)4 XS3008888953 ENEL Finance International N.V.5 EU000A4DMK24 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]6 XS3007600581 Commonwealth Bank of Australia7 DE000A4DFCG6 FCR Immobilien AG8 DE000NLB5AT6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-9 DE000NLB5AV2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-10 DE000NLB5AU4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-11 DE000NLB5AN9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-12 XS3008569777 Nordea Bank Abp13 XS3009004535 Swedish Covered Bond Corp.,The14 DE0001053916 Bayern, Freistaat15 GB00BN474G19 WisdomTree Physical CoinDesk 20