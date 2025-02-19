The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.02.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.02.2025
Aktien
1 CA4381261045 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. CDR
2 US66661N8864 Northpointe Bancshares Inc.
3 IT0003372205 Edison S.p.A.
4 FR0013270626 M2I S.A.
5 CA7479681057 QUALCOMM Inc. CDR
6 CA6674951059 NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT
7 CA23809L2075 Datametrex AI Ltd.
Anleihen/ETP
1 XS3008889175 ENEL Finance International N.V.
2 XS3008889092 ENEL Finance International N.V.
3 XS3009012470 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)
4 XS3008888953 ENEL Finance International N.V.
5 EU000A4DMK24 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]
6 XS3007600581 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
7 DE000A4DFCG6 FCR Immobilien AG
8 DE000NLB5AT6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
9 DE000NLB5AV2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
10 DE000NLB5AU4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
11 DE000NLB5AN9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
12 XS3008569777 Nordea Bank Abp
13 XS3009004535 Swedish Covered Bond Corp.,The
14 DE0001053916 Bayern, Freistaat
15 GB00BN474G19 WisdomTree Physical CoinDesk 20
