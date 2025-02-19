Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Orecap Invest Corp. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orecap" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that two of its portfolio companies, American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) and Awale Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC), have been recognized as 2025 Top 50 Companies by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies over the last year on the TSX Venture Exchange, a world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth firms. The companies are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

Orecap's Current Equity Holdings include:

Company (Ticker) Shares Owned / (% of Outstanding Shares) American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) 11,783,748 / (6.9%) Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC) 7,389,833 + 4,166,666 warrants / (8.5%) Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG) 5,125,000 + 2,562,500 warrants / (3.6%) Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS) 24,708,975 / (13.9%) XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) 39,096,852 / (15.1%)

About Orecap Invest Corp.

Orecap seeks special situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Orecap has significant equity positions in portfolio companies, such as American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF), XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF), Mistango (CSE: MIS), Awale Resources (TSXV: ARIC), and Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG). in addition to owning a broad portfolio of land packages focused on gold, copper and zinc. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a 9.9% shareholder.

For the latest videos from Orecap, Ore Group, and all things Mining, subscribe to our YouTube Chanel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

