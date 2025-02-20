Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces it is strengthening its Senior Partner ranks with the promotions of Guillaume Friedel and Ashkan Karimi, effective immediately.

Mr. Friedel joined Antin in 2008 in Paris and became an Investment Partner in 2018. He relocated to New York in 2019 and has played a key role in the launch and development of Antin's franchise in the US. Mr. Friedel's promotion is a testament to his extensive investor track-record and championing of Antin's investment methodology on complex investments. Prior to joining Antin, he began his career in 2006 as an analyst at Credit Suisse. He is a graduate of the HEC Paris business school.

Mr. Karimi joined Antin in 2011 and became a Partner in 2019. He heads Antin's legal team, in charge of all legal matters. Mr. Karimi has built and shaped Antin's legal team, which comprises top-tier transaction professionals and has established himself as Antin's trusted legal counsel. Prior to joining Antin, he was an Associate in the Paris offices of Weil, Gotshal and Manges (2005-2006) and Sullivan Cromwell (2006-2011). He holds two Master's Degrees in law from Pantheon Assas Paris II University.

Alain Rauscher, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said: "We are delighted with the promotions of Guillaume Friedel and Ashkan Karimi, bringing to eight the number of Senior Partners in the firm. These two promotions demonstrate Antin's commitment to fostering talent and recognize Guillaume and Ashkan's extensive contributions to Antin over the years in their respective areas of expertise, as well as their leadership and embodiment of Antin's culture and core values of entrepreneurship, discipline, excellence and partnership."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €32 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

