Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL
20.02.25
08:21 Uhr
Bambuser AB: Bambuser Improves Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in Q4 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser AB (publ) ("Bambuser") reports its Q4 2024 results, highlighting continued strides towards a sustainable business model. While ARR reached SEK 95.9 million, reflecting a quarter-over-quarter growth of -4% at Constant Exchange Rates ("CER"), the company achieved substantial improvements in Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, underscoring strong financial discipline and operational efficiency.

Notably, Bambuser's strategic focus on operational excellence and cost optimization has driven significant enhancements in key financial metrics, with Free Cash Flow demonstrating a strong 60% year-over-year improvement.

Despite challenging market dynamics, Bambuser continues to reinforce its leadership in enterprise-grade virtual commerce, forging strategic partnerships with key industry players such as the PUIG Group during the quarter.

Q4 Key highlights

  • ARR of SEK 95.9 million, -7% y/y and -4% q/q growth at constant exchange rates ("CER").

  • Net Sales SaaS of SEK 24.0 million (28.5) representing a growth of -16% y/y and -6% q/q.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* of SEK -26.6 million (-27.7), representing a -111% margin, -13%p. y/y and -45%p. q/q.

  • Free Cash Flow of SEK -15.1 million (-37.6), representing a -63% FCF margin, 22%p. y/y and 50%p. q/q.

  • End of quarter Cash Balance of SEK 183.1 million (272.1).

  • Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow showed quarterly sequential improvement.

The full Q4 2024 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

Contact information
Jonas Lagerström, COO/CFO
Email: jonas.lagerstrom@bambuser.com
Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading virtual commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Follow us
Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.
Bambuser on LinkedIn.

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-20 08:00 CET.

Attachments

Bambuser Q4 2024 Report

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
