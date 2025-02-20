Corti Collaborates with Wolters Kluwer to Bring UpToDate's Trusted Clinical Content to its Specialized AI Platform

Clinicians can now access evidence-based clinical content live during consultations via the Corti Assistant app

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corti, the leading AI and research company in healthcare, today announced it is collaborating with Wolters Kluwer Health to integrate its market-leading clinical decision support solution, UpToDate®, into Corti's real-time AI platform, expanding clinicians' access to trusted medical information across the U.S.

A recent report from Corti and YouGov found that 75 percent of physicians who use AI in their work see value in leveraging AI for clinical decision support.* To deliver on this value, Corti and Wolters Kluwer Health are integrating evidence-based information from UpToDate, starting with a pilot in the Corti Assistant app. By providing evidence-backed answers during and after consultations, this collaboration will aim to enhance each interaction, improve the quality of care, and make AI documentation more reliable and trustworthy, ultimately enabling clinicians to stay focused on their patients.

"We believe collaboration is a powerful force for transformation in healthcare, enabling us to unlock new opportunities to enhance patient outcomes and streamline care delivery," said Greg Samios, CEO Clinical Effectiveness for Wolters Kluwer Health. "Working with innovative companies like Corti to integrate UpToDate into their ambient solution enables us to achieve our goal of breaking down silos in healthcare, and providing actionable solutions that directly improve the patient-provider interaction."

With a quarter of clinicians considering leaving the profession each week due to burnout, healthcare providers are increasingly turning to AI to streamline workflows and reduce time spent on administrative tasks. However, not all AI is built with the specialized context and training needed to deliver on its promise to healthcare. Built on Corti's specialized AI infrastructure - designed to meet the complex demands of healthcare - Corti Assistant elevates AI assistance to the level of a seasoned colleague, delivering support 35x faster than general-purpose models. With the added benefit of UpToDate's trusted insights, clinicians can be even more confident that their AI ambient solution meets the highest standards in healthcare - providing one of strongest real-time feedback on the market, a quality 81 percent of U.S. healthcare professionals say they need.*

"At Corti, we've spent nearly a decade developing AI specifically for healthcare - deeply understanding the nuances, challenges, and workflows that clinicians navigate every day," said Frederik Brabant, MD, Chief Medical Strategy Officer at Corti. "Unlike apps wrapped around general-purpose AI, Corti Assistant is purpose-built to support real-world clinical decision-making, documentation, and patient interactions. By integrating UpToDate's trusted insights, we're ensuring that clinicians have access to trusted evidence-based recommendations exactly when they need them ."

To learn more, visit Corti (#3173) and Wolters Kluwer (#5432) at HIMSS 2025 in Las Vegas from March 3 to 6, 2025.

Survey Methodology

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. The total sample size for the European study was 1,794 healthcare professionals in the UK, Denmark, France, and Germany. The U.S. study included 500 healthcare professionals. Fieldwork was undertaken in November 2024, and the survey was conducted online.

*Full report here: https://www.corti.ai/stories/first-aid-report

About Corti

Corti is a research and development company that specializes in state-of-the-art AI foundation models for healthcare. Corti's mission is to eliminate administrative hurdles in healthcare and life sciences and bring expert-level healthcare reasoning to every corner of the globe, driving down costs and improving the quality of care.

Corti's models integrate seamlessly into any healthcare application through Corti's SDKs and APIs, enabling vendors, providers, and payers to leverage safe, cutting-edge AI across extensive use cases in healthcare.

