Arctic Minerals AB: Year-end report for the full year (January - December) 2024

The Board of Directors of Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals", the "Company" or the "Parent company" and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") (the "Board") hereby submits Year-end report for the full year January - December 2024.

Second half year (July - December) 2024

On October 7, 2024, Arctic Minerals announced the acquisition of Rare Earth Energy Metals PTY LTD ("REEM" or "Rare Earth Energy Metals"). For further information, see Acquisition of Rare Earth Energy Metals.

On October 7, 2024, Arctic Minerals announced the completion of a directed issue of units, raising proceeds of approximately MSEK 13.6. For further information, see Directed Issue of Units in Arctic Minerals.

Results after tax for the period was MSEK -4,1 (-5.3).

Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK -0,02 (-0.04).

Cash and bank position amounted to MSEK 13.0 (4.6) at end of period.

Full year (January - December) 2024

Results after tax for the period was MSEK -5.8 (-11.3).

Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK -0.03 (-0.08).

Significant events during the second half of 2024

On November 5, 2024, Arctic Minerals announced that the acquisition of all shares of Rare Earth Energy Metals has been completed. For further information, see Acquisition of Rare Earth Energy Metals.

On November 6, 2024, Arctic Minerals gave notice of an Extra General Meeting to be held on December 9, 2024 (the "EGM") to where Robert Behets and Peter George were proposed as new directors of the Board of Arctic Minerals. For further information, see New Directors to the Board of Arctic Minerals as well as Extra General Meeting in Arctic Minerals.

On November 18, 2024, Arctic Minerals announced that the Company has established an Advisory Committee including Lars-Eric Aaro, Duncan Large and Erik Lundstam. For further information, see Advisory Committee in Arctic Minerals.

On November 22, 2024, Arctic Minerals presented an updated company presentation describing in more detail the new Swedish projects acquired through the acquisition of Rare Earth Energy Metals.

On December 9, 2024, Arctic Minerals held an Extra General Meeting where Robert Behets and Peter George were elected as new directors of the Board. On the EGM, a set-off and a directed share issue totalling MSEK 2.5 was also resolved. The EGM also resolved on a reverse split 1:10 in Arctic Minerals. For further information, see Extra General Meeting in Arctic Minerals.

Significant events after the period ending

On February 5, 2024, Arctic Minerals announced that Jonas Lindholm, an experienced Swedish-Australian entrepreneur and international business facilitator, has joined the Company's Advisory Committee. For further information, see Advisory Committee in Arctic Minerals.

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a Nordic mineral exploration company exploring for copper, gold and battery metals in the Nordics. Keep up-to-date with Arctic Minerals development and join our online communities on X, Facebook,LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

