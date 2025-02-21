Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Reinach, Switzerland, 21 February 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) today published the consolidated IFRS annual financial statements 2024 in accordance with applicable stock exchange regulations.
As regards the full-year 2024 financial report,
(i) during 2024,
The agreed sales floor of CHF 17.5 million for the first earn-out period (2024) was not reached and therefore no earn-out payment for 2024 can be expected;
(ii) on 31 December 2024,
Since the AGM 2024 and in accordance with the AGM resolutions, the Board of Directors of Evolva Holding AG has been exploring potential market opportunities in the area of public mergers and acquisitions, in particular so-called "reverse takeovers" as an alternative to a liquidation. In this process, the Board has evaluated close to a dozen candidates in order to identify a target for a potential transaction that would create the most value for the company's shareholders.
Currently, there is no project ready to be announced. Whilst the board is further exploring such alternative, there can be no assurance that an agreement for a reverse takeover transaction can and will be signed.
2089403 21-Feb-2025 CET/CEST