Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights January 31, 2025 22 016 467 31 778 001

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 119 395, taking into account the 1 658 606 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

