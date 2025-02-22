AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 21, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held earlier in the day in virtual-only format ("AGM"). The matters voted upon were outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated January 9, 2025 ("Circular") and a press release dated February 20, 2025 ("Release"). A total of 54,405,656 common shares of the Company ("Shares") were voted, representing the votes attached to 31.48% of all outstanding Shares as at the record date.

At the AGM, Shareholders passed resolutions related to the following:

The number of directors of the Company was fixed at four (4);

The election of the director nominees set forth in the Circular and the Release, being Tim Daniels, Mark Orsmond, Michael Nemirow, and Drew Dundas;

The re-appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuring year and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration; and

The approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan and RSU/DSU Plan as set forth in the Circular.

The Company thanks Nicholas Watters and Fabrice Pakin, who did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the AGM, for their service to the Company and wishes them both well in their future endeavours.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence: (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through its acquisition of Quantum Sciences Ltd. (100% owned by AIML), NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. (100% owned by AIML), and strategic partnerships with Health Gauge Inc. (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 11.11% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AIML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

