New to The Street to Broadcast Live on Bloomberg Tonight at 6:30 PM EST as Sponsored Programming, Spotlighting BioVie , RoadZen , HPB, and Sustainable Innovation With Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington and Sustainable Green Team

New to The Street is set to deliver an engaging broadcast on Bloomberg Television this evening at 6:30 PM EST as sponsored programming. The show will spotlight breakthrough companies and innovative market strategies that are shaping the future of healthcare, technology, and sustainable development.

A key highlight of the broadcast will be an exclusive segment with BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) CEO Cuong Do speaking with Jane King about the company's investigational drug bezisterim, Do revealed that the drug has shown promising clinical benefits: Parkinson's patients are experiencing improved muscle control, and Alzheimer's patients have demonstrated a 68% slowing of cognitive decline compared to placebo after just six months of treatment. Potentially the first new therapy for Parkinsons in over 50 years. The new clinical study is enrolling now go to Sunrisepd.com for more info.

In addition, the program will feature:

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq:RDZN): A global technology company transforming auto insurance with advanced artificial intelligence (AI), driving innovation in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision. Rohan Malhotra , the CEO of RoadZen, explained that as cars evolve into highly connected devices-essentially "iPhones on wheels"-there's going to be a wave of innovation not just in the vehicles themselves but in all the related services. Here's what he outlined:

Expanding Ecosystem: As vehicles become more digitally advanced, areas such as identity verification, cybersecurity, in-car entertainment, and insurance will see rapid innovation.

Insurance Challenges: For auto insurance, the key decisions involve: Pricing: Determining the right premium. Selling: Effectively marketing and distributing policies. Claims Processing: Handling claims quickly and fairly. Safety: Enhancing vehicle safety, which in turn can lower risk and improve profitability.

RoadZen's AI Advantage:

RoadZen uses proprietary AI algorithms to simplify these four critical areas. By doing so, they aim to: Lower underwriting costs. Reduce premiums. Increase transparency in the insurance process.



In essence, RoadZen's mission is to harness AI to transform auto insurance into a more efficient, customer-friendly, and cost-effective service as our cars become smarter and more connected.

HPB: A pioneering company specializing in next-generation, solid-state batteries that are non-flammable, extremely durable, and environmentally friendly.

Sustainable Innovation Segment: Featuring Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington alongside the Sustainable Green Team (SGTM), leaders in providing sustainable, eco-friendly solutions focused on improving soil health and ecological stability.

Tune in tonight on Bloomberg Television for in-depth interviews, exclusive insights, and a look at the innovations driving advancements across multiple industries.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (long COVID, AD and PD) and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and the transcription factor nuclear factor-?B, and the associated neuroinflammation and insulin resistance but not ERK and NF?B homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are drivers of AD and PD. Persistent systematic inflammation and neuroinflammation are key features in patients with neurological symptoms of long COVID. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the reduction of further decompensation in participants with liver cirrhosis and ascites. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq:RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients-from the world's leading insurers and carmakers to fleets and dealerships-utilize Roadzen's technology to build new products, process claims, and enhance road safety. To learn more, visit www.roadzen.ai.

About Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team ($SGTM) is a leading provider of environmentally sustainable solutions focused on improving soil health and ecological stability. By addressing critical environmental challenges through innovative products and services, SGTM supports sustainable agricultural and industrial practices worldwide. For more information, visit www.sustainablegreenteam.com.

About HPB

High Performance Battery Technology GmbH is a young company specializing in the research and development of next-generation batteries with outstanding properties. The HPB Solid-State Battery is characterized by its non-flammability, extreme durability, and significantly improved environmental profile - and is already ready for series production due to an innovative manufacturing process. Based in Bonn, Germany, HPB is a wholly owned subsidiary of High Performance Battery Holding AG, based in Teufen, Switzerland, which finances its research. For additional details, visit highperformancebattery.ch.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier broadcast program with over 16 years in business, dedicated to delivering insightful commentary and in-depth analysis on emerging trends in healthcare, technology, and sustainability. Now on show number 630, the program boasts over 2.2 million YouTube subscribers and more than 600,000 followers and subscribers across X, LinkedIn (company-wide), Instagram, and Facebook, reaching over 800 million homes nationwide through real TV broadcasting every month. With exclusive interviews and breakthrough stories, New to The Street is your go-to source for market insights and innovative developments. (51) New to The Street TV - YouTube

