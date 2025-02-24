Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2025

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
21.02.25
15:29 Uhr
3,840 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
24.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 21 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            30,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            330.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            318.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            324.8415p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,523,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,523,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 324.8415p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
900                328.50      08:32:13          00073784085TRLO0      XLON 
176                328.50      08:32:13          00073784086TRLO0      XLON 
400                327.00      08:33:58          00073784137TRLO0      XLON 
13                327.00      08:39:34          00073784452TRLO0      XLON 
600                327.00      08:39:34          00073784451TRLO0      XLON 
1027               327.00      08:39:34          00073784453TRLO0      XLON 
540                327.50      08:43:33          00073784691TRLO0      XLON 
386                327.50      08:43:33          00073784690TRLO0      XLON 
250                327.00      08:46:45          00073784893TRLO0      XLON 
872                327.00      08:48:52          00073784991TRLO0      XLON 
601                326.50      08:48:53          00073784992TRLO0      XLON 
306                326.50      08:48:53          00073784993TRLO0      XLON 
3                 328.00      09:32:08          00073787758TRLO0      XLON 
24                328.00      09:32:08          00073787760TRLO0      XLON 
50                328.00      09:32:08          00073787759TRLO0      XLON 
65                328.00      09:32:09          00073787768TRLO0      XLON 
300                328.00      09:32:09          00073787767TRLO0      XLON 
300                328.00      09:32:09          00073787766TRLO0      XLON 
300                328.00      09:32:09          00073787765TRLO0      XLON 
575                328.00      09:32:43          00073787818TRLO0      XLON 
500                328.00      09:32:43          00073787817TRLO0      XLON 
920                328.00      09:46:43          00073788412TRLO0      XLON 
828                330.00      09:53:03          00073788756TRLO0      XLON 
174                330.00      09:53:03          00073788755TRLO0      XLON 
174                330.00      09:53:03          00073788757TRLO0      XLON 
128                330.50      10:05:25          00073789543TRLO0      XLON 
116                330.50      10:05:25          00073789542TRLO0      XLON 
510                330.00      10:05:26          00073789619TRLO0      XLON 
931                330.00      10:13:03          00073789978TRLO0      XLON 
117                328.50      10:52:37          00073791434TRLO0      XLON 
230                328.50      10:57:01          00073791587TRLO0      XLON 
933                329.00      11:06:54          00073792007TRLO0      XLON 
61                328.00      11:58:31          00073794476TRLO0      XLON 
116                328.00      11:58:31          00073794475TRLO0      XLON 
300                328.00      11:58:31          00073794474TRLO0      XLON 
468                328.00      11:58:31          00073794473TRLO0      XLON 
89                326.00      13:15:10          00073796761TRLO0      XLON 
110                326.00      13:27:48          00073797085TRLO0      XLON 
857                326.00      13:27:48          00073797084TRLO0      XLON 
262                326.00      13:35:40          00073797263TRLO0      XLON 
766                326.00      13:35:40          00073797262TRLO0      XLON 
548                325.50      13:36:30          00073797293TRLO0      XLON 
379                325.50      13:36:30          00073797292TRLO0      XLON 
1038               324.00      13:57:53          00073797916TRLO0      XLON 
563                322.50      14:31:53          00073799661TRLO0      XLON 
386                322.50      14:31:53          00073799660TRLO0      XLON 
276                322.00      14:36:43          00073799913TRLO0      XLON 
300                322.00      14:36:43          00073799912TRLO0      XLON 
409                322.00      14:36:43          00073799911TRLO0      XLON 
920                321.00      14:41:52          00073800273TRLO0      XLON 
934                320.50      14:53:00          00073801064TRLO0      XLON 
40                321.00      14:53:59          00073801143TRLO0      XLON 
40                321.00      15:00:01          00073801771TRLO0      XLON 
96                322.00      15:02:03          00073801942TRLO0      XLON 
294                322.00      15:02:03          00073801941TRLO0      XLON 
23                322.00      15:02:03          00073801940TRLO0      XLON 
40                322.00      15:02:03          00073801939TRLO0      XLON 
31                322.00      15:02:03          00073801938TRLO0      XLON 
33                322.00      15:02:03          00073801937TRLO0      XLON 
4                 322.00      15:02:03          00073801936TRLO0      XLON 
34                322.00      15:02:25          00073801981TRLO0      XLON 
119                322.00      15:02:40          00073801994TRLO0      XLON 
110                322.00      15:02:40          00073801993TRLO0      XLON 
216                322.00      15:02:40          00073801992TRLO0      XLON 
107                322.00      15:02:40          00073801995TRLO0      XLON 
122                322.00      15:02:40          00073801998TRLO0      XLON 
118                322.00      15:02:40          00073801997TRLO0      XLON 
105                322.00      15:02:40          00073801996TRLO0      XLON

234                321.50      15:03:21          00073802075TRLO0      XLON 
744                321.50      15:03:21          00073802074TRLO0      XLON 
1008               320.50      15:21:03          00073803183TRLO0      XLON 
506                319.50      15:24:11          00073803272TRLO0      XLON 
561                319.50      15:24:11          00073803271TRLO0      XLON 
726                318.50      15:33:36          00073803868TRLO0      XLON 
300                318.50      15:33:36          00073803867TRLO0      XLON 
828                319.00      15:54:26          00073805232TRLO0      XLON 
130                319.00      15:54:26          00073805233TRLO0      XLON 
961                320.00      16:01:36          00073805954TRLO0      XLON 
439                319.50      16:06:06          00073806442TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc              +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)       cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  376906 
EQS News ID:  2089995 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2089995&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

