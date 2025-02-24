Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 21 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 330.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 318.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 324.8415p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,523,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,523,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 324.8415p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 900 328.50 08:32:13 00073784085TRLO0 XLON 176 328.50 08:32:13 00073784086TRLO0 XLON 400 327.00 08:33:58 00073784137TRLO0 XLON 13 327.00 08:39:34 00073784452TRLO0 XLON 600 327.00 08:39:34 00073784451TRLO0 XLON 1027 327.00 08:39:34 00073784453TRLO0 XLON 540 327.50 08:43:33 00073784691TRLO0 XLON 386 327.50 08:43:33 00073784690TRLO0 XLON 250 327.00 08:46:45 00073784893TRLO0 XLON 872 327.00 08:48:52 00073784991TRLO0 XLON 601 326.50 08:48:53 00073784992TRLO0 XLON 306 326.50 08:48:53 00073784993TRLO0 XLON 3 328.00 09:32:08 00073787758TRLO0 XLON 24 328.00 09:32:08 00073787760TRLO0 XLON 50 328.00 09:32:08 00073787759TRLO0 XLON 65 328.00 09:32:09 00073787768TRLO0 XLON 300 328.00 09:32:09 00073787767TRLO0 XLON 300 328.00 09:32:09 00073787766TRLO0 XLON 300 328.00 09:32:09 00073787765TRLO0 XLON 575 328.00 09:32:43 00073787818TRLO0 XLON 500 328.00 09:32:43 00073787817TRLO0 XLON 920 328.00 09:46:43 00073788412TRLO0 XLON 828 330.00 09:53:03 00073788756TRLO0 XLON 174 330.00 09:53:03 00073788755TRLO0 XLON 174 330.00 09:53:03 00073788757TRLO0 XLON 128 330.50 10:05:25 00073789543TRLO0 XLON 116 330.50 10:05:25 00073789542TRLO0 XLON 510 330.00 10:05:26 00073789619TRLO0 XLON 931 330.00 10:13:03 00073789978TRLO0 XLON 117 328.50 10:52:37 00073791434TRLO0 XLON 230 328.50 10:57:01 00073791587TRLO0 XLON 933 329.00 11:06:54 00073792007TRLO0 XLON 61 328.00 11:58:31 00073794476TRLO0 XLON 116 328.00 11:58:31 00073794475TRLO0 XLON 300 328.00 11:58:31 00073794474TRLO0 XLON 468 328.00 11:58:31 00073794473TRLO0 XLON 89 326.00 13:15:10 00073796761TRLO0 XLON 110 326.00 13:27:48 00073797085TRLO0 XLON 857 326.00 13:27:48 00073797084TRLO0 XLON 262 326.00 13:35:40 00073797263TRLO0 XLON 766 326.00 13:35:40 00073797262TRLO0 XLON 548 325.50 13:36:30 00073797293TRLO0 XLON 379 325.50 13:36:30 00073797292TRLO0 XLON 1038 324.00 13:57:53 00073797916TRLO0 XLON 563 322.50 14:31:53 00073799661TRLO0 XLON 386 322.50 14:31:53 00073799660TRLO0 XLON 276 322.00 14:36:43 00073799913TRLO0 XLON 300 322.00 14:36:43 00073799912TRLO0 XLON 409 322.00 14:36:43 00073799911TRLO0 XLON 920 321.00 14:41:52 00073800273TRLO0 XLON 934 320.50 14:53:00 00073801064TRLO0 XLON 40 321.00 14:53:59 00073801143TRLO0 XLON 40 321.00 15:00:01 00073801771TRLO0 XLON 96 322.00 15:02:03 00073801942TRLO0 XLON 294 322.00 15:02:03 00073801941TRLO0 XLON 23 322.00 15:02:03 00073801940TRLO0 XLON 40 322.00 15:02:03 00073801939TRLO0 XLON 31 322.00 15:02:03 00073801938TRLO0 XLON 33 322.00 15:02:03 00073801937TRLO0 XLON 4 322.00 15:02:03 00073801936TRLO0 XLON 34 322.00 15:02:25 00073801981TRLO0 XLON 119 322.00 15:02:40 00073801994TRLO0 XLON 110 322.00 15:02:40 00073801993TRLO0 XLON 216 322.00 15:02:40 00073801992TRLO0 XLON 107 322.00 15:02:40 00073801995TRLO0 XLON 122 322.00 15:02:40 00073801998TRLO0 XLON 118 322.00 15:02:40 00073801997TRLO0 XLON 105 322.00 15:02:40 00073801996TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

