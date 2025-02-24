iZafe Group: Launch of Dosell Sales in Spain - A Groundbreaking Solution to Improve Medication Adherence

iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") proudly announces the sales launch of Dosell in Spain through a strategic partnership with Ti-Medi, a leading player in pharmaceutical technology in Southern Europe. The launch and commercialization of Dosell, under the brand name Savioo Home, mark a significant milestone in the effort to enhance medication adherence and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic diseases.

Dosell has already established itself as an effective solution in countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands, helping users take the right medication at the right time. Through the partnership with Ti-Medi, Dosell will now be available to the Spanish market, integrating with Ti-Medi's existing network of over 1,500 pharmacies that utilize their packaging technology for pre-dosed medications.

With Dosell, patients using Savioo Home will receive reminders to take their medication, and if they fail to do so on time, an automatic SMS alert will be sent to relatives or caregivers. This feature ensures a higher level of safety and security for both patients and their loved ones.

A Strategic Partnership for the Future

"We see tremendous potential in the Spanish market and are proud to launch Dosell through our collaboration with Ti-Medi. This is an important step in our international growth journey and our ambition to become a global leader in medication adherence," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

"At Ti-Medi, we strive to provide technological solutions that simplify patients' lives and optimize the work of healthcare professionals. Savioo Home not only automates medication management at home but also enhances security for patients, relatives, and pharmacists. This enables more precise monitoring and better adherence to treatment. We believe that the future of healthcare lies in digitalization and tools that increase safety, convenience, and trust - and Savioo Home is a major step in that direction," Says Rafa Tibau, Pharmacist and Co-founder of Ti-Medi

About Ti-Medi

Ti-Medi is a pioneer in pharmaceutical technology in Southern Europe, serving more than 1,500 pharmacies with advanced packaging and dosing solutions. The company's mission is to enhance medication adherence and make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Read more at ti-medi.com

For more information about Savioo Home and how it can improve medication adherence and patient safety, visit the website savioo.com

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

