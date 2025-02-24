American Resources Corporation Advances Feedstock Sourcing for ReElement Technologies Focusing on Rare Earth Concentrates From Coal Waste

ReElement's technological advancements enable coal tailings to serve as a primary feedstock for heavy rare earth oxides, which are in global short supply and critical for national defense and commercial markets

American Resources has spun off the majority of ReElement Technologies and American Infrastructure to shareholders, with a record date of December 31st, 2024, with share transfers in process

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process, announced today its strategic focus on sourcing and investing in key commodities to be refined by ReElement Technologies, supporting both defense and commercial markets. Leveraging immediate opportunities, American Resources will concentrate already mined coal waste feedstock containing heavy and light rare earth elements as well as alumina and silicon dioxide. These materials will be aggregated, processed and supplied to ReElement Technologies for final-stage refinement into ultra-pure, commercial-grade products.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies, commented "The advancements made by the ReElement technical team are groundbreaking and could not come at a more critical time, given the global shortage of heavy rare earth oxides today. ReElement's technology has successfully demonstrated its ability to economically separate, purify and refine coal waste concentrates - something traditional solvent extraction methods cannot achieve due to the inherent impurity streams. Historically, coal waste or coal-based feedstock have been financial burdens on our government and communities. However, with our advanced technology, we can not only make these materials economically viable but also establish them as a primary source of critical minerals essential for national security. Coal waste feedstock is laden with alumina, silica, zinc and other impurities that make traditional chemical to chemical separation methods inefficient and costly. With ReElement's chromatographic separation methods, these impurities either become negligible or transform into valuable byproducts, enhancing the overall process. With the millions, if not billions, of tons of material already mined and stored around the world, these innovations have the potential to reshape the global resource dynamics. In response, American Resources is now strategically focused on aggregating and processing its own and other sources of mine waste to supply ReElement's refining operations."

Additionally, the distributions of the shares of ReElement Technologies Corporation and American Infrastructure Corporation to shareholders of record as of December 31st, 2024, is currently underway through the Company's transfer agent. American Infrastructure common shares will be exchanged for Series A Preferred Stock in CGrowth Capital, Inc. ($CGRA), which is expecting to rebrand as American Infrastructure Holding Corporation.

Key Updates:

ReElement is currently the only producer in the United States producing heavy and light rare earth oxides at magnet-grade.

ReElement has either signed contracts, term sheets or MOU's with an estimated 70% of the downstream market that is planning operations in the United States.

ReElement's technology is the only refining technology that can deploy locally in a scalable manner throughout the United States and the world for various feedstock refining.

American Resources has access to over 30,000 acres of controlled land and internal estimates of over 128 million tons of previously extracted waste material in Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana and is contemplating additional growth in other areas as concentration sites.

American Resources is working on commodity sourcing through its partnerships worldwide for other natural-occurring elements that can be refined by ReElement such as antimony, germanium, molybdenum, battery minerals and other rare earth concentrates.

American Resources remains an approximately 19% shareholder in ReElement and approximately 9% shareholder in American Infrastructure Corporation (CGrowth Capital, Inc.).

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

